2021 Relay for Life brings cancer awareness and support

Roger Dugie and Ninfa Acuna were crowned on Friday, June 16 as the 2021 Jim Wells County Relay for Life King and Queen.

Dugie and Acuna are two cancer survivors who participated in the annual event held at the Alice High School's Walking and Running Trail.

Families and friends of survivors helped raise money for the American Cancer Society. They also spread awareness about the many types of cancer and the importance of medical screening.

Survivor teams walked for hours with each other remembering the struggle that they faced when a loved one was faced with the fight against cancer.

Relay For Life is a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society and many other cancer related institutions, societies and associations. Each year, more than 5,000 Relay For Life events take place in over twenty countries.

Last year, due to COVID-19, the event was canceled.