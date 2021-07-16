SDISD board of trustees nominated for 2021 Outstanding School Board of the Year

SAN DIEGO - A South Texas school board was recently nominated for the 2021 Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA).

San Diego Independent School District board of trustees was one of 15 boards selected as regional nominees for 2021 TASA School Board Awards. The board was recently named as School Board of the Year for Region 2.

School board members include Librada "Libby" Vela, Belinda "Bel" Vera, Carlos Espinosa, Roberto Briones, Lucy Maldonado, Manuel Molina and Anthony Vela.

Each year, eligible Texas school superintendents like San Diego ISD's Superintendent Dr. Rodrigo H. Pena nominate their school boards by submitting information that meets the award criteria and guidelines to the ESC School Board Awards coordinator. This year, the board met the criteria.

Now, they are in the running for 2021 Outstanding School Board of the Year.

Committees of TASA members organized by Texas’ regional education service centers review the nominations and select up to two school boards for consideration for the state-level awards: one with fewer than 1,000 students and one with 1,000 or more students.

TASA’s School Board Awards Committee will meet virtually in early August to select up to five of the nominated boards to be recognized as Honor Boards. Those finalists will be interviewed in Dallas at txEDCON, the TASA|TASB Convention on September 24, and the 2021 Outstanding School Board will be announced September 25.

The TASA School Board Awards Program was established in 1971 to recognize the dedication and service of school boards that make a positive impact on the schoolchildren of Texas.

TASA is the professional association for Texas school superintendents and other administrators. The mission of the organization, which focuses on professional learning, advocacy and member engagement, is to promote, provide and develop leaders who create and sustain student-centered schools and develop future-ready students.