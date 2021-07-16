Homeowner discovers undocumented immigrants in vacant home

Three undocumented immigrants were detained at a vacant home on the 1100 block of East Third Street.

The men were discovered at the resident when the homeowner arrived Friday morning, police said.

According to Sgt. Daniel Elizondo with the Alice Police Department, the undocumented immigrants were from El Salvador and Mexico, and were dropped off at the home Thursday evening.

Police Chief Eden Garcia urges homeowners, especially those with vacant homes, to be aware of their property and report suspicious behavior before entering the home.

U.S. Border Patrol took custody of the men.

To report suspicious behavior or criminal activity, call the Alice Police Department at 361-664-0186 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 361-664-STOP (7867).