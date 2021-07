FREER - The Rotary Club of Freer recently installed their new officers for the 2021-2022. They also welcomed two new Rotarians.

New officers are:

President - Mark Schuessler

President Elect - Geri VanPelt

Vice-President - Annemarie Bitoni Garcia

Secretary - AnneMarie Bitoni García

Treasurer - Ann Martinez

Newest Rotarians are Emanuel and Stephanie Moncada.