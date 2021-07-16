Free tablets from Double G Solutions and Alice Housing Authority

Twenty-five tablets with internet were given away on Thursday through a partnership between Double G Solutions and the Alice Housing Authority.

Families who received a tablet paid a one time activation fee of $10. Families who wanted to receive the tablet needed to show proof of government assistance or that they were under the family income of $99,000.

"I wanted to bring this to Alice because I was born and raised in Alice. I believe this is beneficial to everyone," said George Gonzalez, CEO of Double G Solutions. "With the pandemic and (students) on virtual schooling it was important for them to have the equipment necessary to be successful. Having these tablets with internet is a great tool for everyone."

Gonzalez said the event was a success and will continue to do more.

Every Tuesday, Gonzalez and his team are at Horseshoe Western Wear on 701 North Texas Boulevard giving tablets and sponsoring COVID-19 testing from 9:30 a.m. till 3 p.m. On Thursdays, they are giving tablets at the Alice Housing Authority from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m.

Gonzalez is pleased with the community turn out and is hoping to expand to future sites.