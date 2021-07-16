Agua Poquita Soil and Water Conservation District #321 awards scholarships to area graduates

BENAVIDES - Agua Poquita Soil and Water Conservation District #321 board of directors recently announced the recipients of their scholarships. 

Robert Elizondo, Rudy Rodriguez, Leonel Ramirez, Alonzo Cantu and Eladio Barrera, awarded a total of $3,000 in scholarship money to four graduating seniors last May 2021 from South Texas.

Recipients are:

  • Jaime Perez of Freer received a $500 scholarship.
  • Cameran Cantu of Freer received a $500 scholarship.
  • Rolando Salinas of Benavides received a $1,000 scholarship.
  • Allison Valdez of San Diego received a $1,000 scholarship.
