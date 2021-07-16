Agua Poquita Soil and Water Conservation District #321 awards scholarships to area graduates
BENAVIDES - Agua Poquita Soil and Water Conservation District #321 board of directors recently announced the recipients of their scholarships.
Robert Elizondo, Rudy Rodriguez, Leonel Ramirez, Alonzo Cantu and Eladio Barrera, awarded a total of $3,000 in scholarship money to four graduating seniors last May 2021 from South Texas.
Recipients are:
- Jaime Perez of Freer received a $500 scholarship.
- Cameran Cantu of Freer received a $500 scholarship.
- Rolando Salinas of Benavides received a $1,000 scholarship.
- Allison Valdez of San Diego received a $1,000 scholarship.