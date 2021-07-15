Kingdom Kutz offering free back to school haircuts for students

Save the date, Kingdom Kuts in Alice is giving back to the community with free haircuts for students as they head back to class with a "Back to School Special."

"This has been a challenging year and I know how expensive items have become from gas to groceries so I want to help out and provide this service to the community," said owner Paul Garza. "This is our inaugural event since we just opened this year, but will become an annual special to support local students."

Kingdom Kutz is a Christian Barbershop that opened its doors in February. Garza opened the barbershop in Alice with the motto "Much more than a cut."

Kingdom Kutz is the third entity Garza has opened to spread his mission to help people get closer to God. He's the Pastor of the Victorious Frontline Church (VFC) church in downtown Alice, a men's discipleship program that houses over 20 men facing addiction and now a Christian barbershop.

"This is our way of giving back and we will have free food and refreshments to celebrate," Garza added.

Information:

When: Tuesday, August 10 and August 17.

Where: 402 S Cameron St, Alice, TX 78332-5844, United States Alice, TX 78332.

Contact: (361) 396-4051, garzapaul78@gmail.com, Facebook Kingdom Kutz

