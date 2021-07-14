JWC homeowners can receive home repair assistance through HARP Program

Jim Wells County homeowners whose homes suffered damages in the 2018 and 2019 disasters can get assistance through the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Programs (HARP).

HARP helps homeowners affected by the 2018 and 2019 disasters repair and rebuild their homes. The housing program is administered by the Texas General Land Office and provides homeowner assistance through:

Repairing and rehabilitating homes

Reconstruction

Improving a damaged home so that it is stronger against natural disasters

Elevating homes above flood level

Temporary relocation assistance

Reimbursement up to $50,000 for certain out-of-pocket expenses incurred for repairs including reconstruction, rehabilitation, mitigation and or repayment of SBA loans

Applications are available online at

2018-2019 HARP program

or by calling 512-992-0634.

HARP is a first come, first serve basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately.

JWC is under the Rio Grande Valley Region for the HARP program. According to the website, there is $66,196,000 available for South Texas and the Valley.

After submitting the application with required documents, program staff will follow up within seven days and homeowners will be notified of preliminary eligibility following complete application review. An environmental review and damage assessment will be scheduled and conducted for applicants home.