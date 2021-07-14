DMC holding on-campus registration this Saturday, July 17

submitted

Meningitis and COVID-19 vaccination clinic also scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for new and returning students

Planning to attend Del Mar College (DMC) this fall and need to get registered for credit courses? Or, do you need to get a COVID-19 or required Meningitis vaccine before the fall semester starts? Now’s the time to take care of business!

An on-campus registration opportunity and a vaccination clinic are scheduled this Saturday, July 17, on the East Campus (Baldwin and Ayers) in the Harvin Student Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. DMC representatives will be on-hand to assist participants with admissions, class registration, financial aid application, Dual Credit registration, tuition and fee payments and other business that needs addressing. Advisors will be available, too.

Additionally, the TSI (Texas Success Initiative) Test is available between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the DMC Testing Center. To pre-register, go to www.delmar.edu/tsi. Testing fees do apply.

Need to get vaccinated for either Meningitis or COVID-19?

While not required, the College encourages prospective students to get a COVID-19 vaccination. The Nueces County Health Department will conduct the COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday on campus.

Meningitis vaccines ARE REQUIRED for all new students age 21 or younger as mandated by Texas Senate Bill 62. Visit the College’s Meningitis Vaccine page for more details. Students can also receive other vaccines if not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, including TDaP, Hepatitis A&B and HPV.

WARNING: Individuals who need more than one vaccine that includes the COVID-19 vaccine may not receive them all the same day. The waiting period is two weeks (14 days) between receiving another vaccine if the COVID-19 vaccine is given. The College will schedule several more vaccination clinics during August and will post those dates.