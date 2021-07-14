Coastal Bend College to Offer a Non-credit Medical Billing and Coding Program

submitted

BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College’s Department of Continuing Education has partnered with Ed2Go to provide a Medical Billing and Coding non-credit program completely online.

Whether you’re just starting work or transitioning into a different field, there has never been a better time to enter a career in Medical Billing and Coding. This course will prepare you for success in this rewarding career as you learn about legal, ethical, and regulatory concepts central to this field, including HIPAA compliance, official coding guidelines, and third-party payer requirements. You will also be able to choose a voucher for the professional certification that best aligns with your interests and career goals.

More than one million practicing physicians in the United States rely on medical billers and coders to receive payment for their services. Besides medical facilities, positions are available with health insurance companies, specialty pharmacies, medical suppliers, consulting firms, and national medical coding and billing companies, so the opportunities are nearly endless!

Medical billers and coders are in high demand. This course offers valuable training in legal, ethical, and regulatory concepts central to this field, including HIPAA compliance, official coding guidelines, and third-party payer requirements. You will also come to understand all phases of the revenue cycle—from patient registration through medical coding, claims submission, reimbursement, and collections. You will also learn common medical terminology to help you converse with others in healthcare easily and with confidence. You will study word parts and the structures and functions of the human body. Also presented are the disorders and medical procedures common to each body system, including musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, nervous, endocrine, integumentary, genitourinary, lymphatic, and immune.

After successfully completing the course requirements, you should be well prepared to find your place in this rewarding healthcare career. You will receive a Certificate of Completion from the school through which you enrolled, and you will also be able to choose a voucher for the professional certification that best aligns with your interests and career goals.

Certified Professional Coder (CPC) exam offered by the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC)

Certified Coding Associate (CCA) exam offered by the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA)

Certified Billing and Coding Specialist (CBCS) exam offered by the National Healthcareer Association (NHA)

Prerequisites: There are no prerequisites to take this course. However, in order to sit for national certification exams, candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent. Therefore, it is recommended you have this before enrolling in this course.

The program cost is $2,995 and includes the following textbooks:

Understanding Health Insurance: A Guide to Billing and Reimbursement, by Michelle A. Green

Accompanying Workbook: Understanding Health Insurance: A Guide to Billing and Reimbursement

ICD-10-CM Expert for Physicians

CPT Professional

HCPCS Level II Professional

ICD-10-PCS: Professional

Choice of study guide/voucher package upon course completion:

CBCS Study Guide

Professional Review Guide for the CCA Examination

Official CPC Certification Study Guide

If you have any questions or would like to register for the medical billing and coding program at Coastal Bend College, please email ce@coastalbend.edu or call 361-354-2768.