Alice Police Chief addresses Alice Rotarians

During the Alice Rotary meeting last week, Police Chief Eden Garcia gave a presentation on the progress he and the Alice Police Department have made since he took office.

Garcia was sworn in as police chief three months ago, but has been in law enforcement since 1992. He began his career with the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office. His law enforcement dream was to one day be the Chief of Police for the City of Alice.

"I had set out a one year plane and we have accomplished about 50 percent of that plan," Garcia said.

During his presentation, Garcia gave updates on programs the department has been implementing.

"Always remember that I can't do without the council, that's supportive of our department and that believes where we're going and all the things that need to be done. The department is going in the right direction," he said.

When Garcia took office, he observed the department's depleted police units and reached out to Wyatt Ranches Foundation who immediately responded with $137,000 grant for the purchase of three brand new units.

He continues to fill positions and has hired five officers for the department and has one officer within the Drug Enforcement Agency's office. The Alice PD is working with local law enforcement agencies to better work within the communities and to help Garcia's goal that the police department can be self-sufficient.

Garcia gave rotarians examples of new projects taking place at the department such as remodeling the police department. They have an architect from Corpus Christi to assist with plans to the remodeling. He is also working with community organizations and business members to address concerns the public has.