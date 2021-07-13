Operation SOS aims to help students start school with the supplies they need

Staff Reports

As the new school year approaches, many Coastal Bend children may find they lack the school supplies they need to be successful in the classroom. To meet the needs of area students, United Way of the Coastal Bend is partnering with H-E-B and KRIS Communications for its 31st annual Operation Supply Our Students (SOS).

Operation SOS is a community-wide fundraiser and school supply drive that provides basic school supplies to K-12 students in Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak, Kenedy, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties. With the support of local businesses and the community, this year’s initiative will help serve more than 17,000 Coastal Bend students.

“Success in life begins with a quality education. Not having to worry about having enough pencils and paper allows our students to focus on their education,” said Libby Averyt, President and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Bend. “We’re excited to be partnering with H-E-B and KRIS Communications again to ensure children have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom.”

In addition to partners H-E-B and KRIS Communications, United Way of the Coastal Bend would also like to thank Bank of America Foundation, First State Bank of Texas, Hilliard Martinez Gonzales, NuStar Energy, Port Corpus Christi, Rosendin Foundation, The Selena Foundation and Valero Corpus Christi Refineries for supporting this year’s Operation SOS.

Districts who will receive supplies include Alice, Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco, Orange Grove, and Premont ISDs. I’ve included links to view/download photos of some of these school districts picking up supplies they received from last year’s Operation SOS.

Additionally, school supplies can be purchased and dropped off in special Back to School donation bins at select H-E-B locations:

Alice

Beeville

Refugio

Sinton

Portland

Ingleside

H-E-B Plus! on Saratoga in Corpus Christi

Moore Plaza in Corpus Christi

Robert/Alameda in Corpus Christi

One-hundred percent of the funds received for Operation SOS go toward the wholesale purchase of basic school supplies. The supplies will then be distributed to 43 area school districts, where school administrators will work to ensure supplies go to students with the greatest need.

How to Donate:

Visit https://www.uwcb.org/operation-supply-our-students.

Donations to Operation SOS can be made online at www.uwcb.org or by texting “SOS” 91999. Those shopping at H-E-B can donate in-store using the Back to School "tear pads" at checkout counters through Aug. 17th. H-E-B curbside and delivery shoppers can donate when checking out and finalizing their online orders.