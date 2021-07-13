More rain again? Keep your umbrella close

Don't put away the umbrellas just yet. After a downpour of heavy rain and thunderstorms last week more rain is expected.

A combination of a weakening upper disturbance and significant moisture is the cause of the continued pattern of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the rest of the week and into the weekend, particularly in the Victoria Crossroads and the Coastal Bend.

There's up to a 30 percent chance of rain in the Coastal Bend for the rest of this week.

This comes just days after a relentless storm system drenched the region for nearly a week and left low-lying areas flooded.

Expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-80s to 100.