Bridging Families

Christopher is one of thousands of children in the State of Texas in the foster care system look for a family to call his own. Christopher is a bright and respectful teenager who enjoys school, games and cooking among other things.

He is 16 and will be starting his senior year in high school this fall. School is very important to him and knows that a good education is vital in today's world.

During the summer months Christopher, attends the boys and girls club. He is a friendly child and makes friends easily.

When not studying. Christopher enjoys cooking and is able to make enchiladas, pozole and menudo. And like many teens his age Christopher enjoys playing video games on his xbox and Nintendo switch.

Like his cooking skills, Christopher also has a creative side, as he makes his own music, and perhaps one day may have a career as a rapper or as a police officer.

When asked what he is for in a forever family, Christopher would like to be an older brother, and have siblings who he could be a role model for and if he could have a pet dog that would be great.

If you think you can be Christopher’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meeting for the Rio Grande Valley are posted.

Basic Requirements