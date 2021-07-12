Museum in Duval County recognized by the state for "Distinguished Service"

SAN DIEGO - The Duval County Historical Commission (CHC) in San Diego has been awarded the esteemed 2020 Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Historical Commission (THC).

The annual award recognizes the Duval CHC appointees for managing well-rounded history and preservation-related programs that enrich Texas communities. The county commissioners court and the CHC’s governing body presented the awarded certificate to recognized the CHC appointees for their dedicated service during the commissioner court on Monday, July 12.

"(We) the Duval County Commissioners Court and the county are very proud and appreciative of the positive contributions that the County Historical Commission provides to the communities of Duval," said County Judge Gilbert Saenz. "All of their continuous efforts to protect and promote the truth of our local culture and heritage is invaluable.”

Three major accomplishments the Duval CHC achieved in 2020 included:

Promoting historic preservation efforts by partnering with local and state agencies in securing major funding for an Emergency Courthouse Preservation Grant from the state’s Courthouse Preservation Program.

Social media videos and content about building a Día de Los Muertos ofrenda, or altar, to educate the citizens of our county and celebrate our history.

Issuing a Proclamation in Observance and Memorialization of the Centennial of three men murdered by the Texas Rangers in 1920 which was shared on social media and also with descendants of the victims, in order to promote educating persons outside of the county.

“Our preservation partners faced great challenges from the pandemic, but they redirected their efforts and ensured that history programming and preservation projects continued in communities across Texas," said THC Executive Director Mark Wolfe. “The Duval County Historical Commission has demonstrated remarkable resiliency and innovation, and we are happy to honor its extraordinary volunteers with the 2020 Distinguished Service Award.”

Texas CHCs provided more than 258,277 volunteer hours in 2020, which is an in-kind donation to the state valued at more than $7.3 million. CHC contributions in 2020 are remarkable given the challenges presented by the pandemic. The THC assists more than 200 CHCs through programs and services that preserve Texas’ heritage for the education, enjoyment, and economic benefit of present and future generations. The THC’s advisory role to CHCs is outlined in the Texas Local Government Code, the statute that enables county commissioners courts to establish CHCs. The volunteer appointees, as directed by county officials, initiate and conduct programs that preserve the historic and cultural resources of Texas.

Information:

Location: 208 St Joseph Ave, San Diego, TX 78384

Hours: 1- 5 p.m. Tues. - Fri., 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sat. and closed Sun.- Mon.

Contact: (361) 279-2597

For additional information visit the Duval County Historical Commission Facebook page or their website at Duval County Historical Museum.

