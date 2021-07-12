Graduate student recognized as Top National Scholar

submitted

Alice native Jessica N. Hinojosa, a graduate student and graduate assistant in the kinesiology program at Texas A&M University - Kingsville, received the 2021 National Master's Scholar Award from the American Kinesiology Association (AKA).

Hinojosa, who holds a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from TAMUK, is the first graduate student to win this award, through Javelina students have received Honorable Mention for the award previously. Undergraduate students from the program have also earned the top national honor in previous years.

The award is based on outstanding performance in academics, scholarship, leadership, and service to the profession.

AKA is comprised of departments of kinesiology or academic units that house kinesiology-related programs at over 155 colleges and universities across the nation. THe Department of Health and Kinesiology at TAMUK is one of 15 AKA members in the state and only one in South Texas.