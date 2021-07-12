Alice HS' cheerleaders excel at cheer camp

Alice High School's cheerleaders participated in four days of cheer camp learning and perfecting their cheer skills.

"In a nutshell, in the performance aspect of camp, we as an entire program excelled tremendously. In the team development aspect of camp, it is hard to put in words the amount of growth each athlete had as an individual and as a team. They love each other and genuinely care for each other and winning was the result of that. We were the most decorated team at camp. We left feeling so happy, humble, and grateful because of the hard work and hours spent preparing," said Marissa Acosta, cheer coach. "We would like to thank all of the AHS Cheer parents and the NCA Staff for all of you support. Without you all none of this would have been possible."

Varsity cheerleaders are: Captain - Bria Escobar - Senior, Co-Captain - Jalyssa Guzman - Senior, Co-Captain - Kendall Leal - Junior, Andrea Rivera - Senior, Mascot Jonathan Escalona - Senior, Chloe Gomez - Junior, Leah Rios - Junior, Ariana Delgado - Junior, Raquel Salas - Junior, Leiya Vasquez - Junior, Darrean Resendez - Junior, Lexi Hernandez - Sophomore, Cameron Timmons - Sophomore, Liandra Mendoza - Sophomore, Jade Benavidez - Sophomore, Dana Solis - Sophomore, and Kristin Neal - Sophomore.

Junior Varsity cheerleaders are: Devon Cruz - Sophomore, Brooke Castillo - Freshman, Victoria Diaz - Freshman, Liana Garcia - Freshman, Natalie Garcia - Freshman, Kaitlyn Goldman - Freshman, Deidra Lopez - Freshman, and Raelyn Olivarez - Freshman.

"The pride and joy I felt, I can't even explain. The moments we shared together as a team and the respect, appreciation, and love every athlete and coach gave to each other was definitely something to witness," said Jessica Cantu, cheer coach.

The following awards were received on the final day of the camp:

AHS Cheer Program Awards

MEGAPHONE AWARD - This is the highest recognition at camp. Every team at camp was asked to select the team that displayed the most support and care for everyone and had the most spirit all camp long. Our program as a whole was selected for this award.

Bid to Nationals

VARSITY AWARDS

Top Chant Performance - first place

Top Band Chant Performance - first place

Spirit Stick (Alice HS Cheerleaders were one of only two teams that received the spirit stick all four days.)

JV AWARDS

Top Chant Performance - first place

Top Band Chant Performance - first place

Stunt S.A.F.E. Award

Spirit Stick

MASCOT AWARDS - Jonathan Escalona

Top Overall Mascot - highest award for a mascot to receive

All American Mascot Team

Mascot Unity Award - recognition for not only unifying the mascots, but also for building unity and relationships with his cheer team

NCA Staff Application - This is a unique offer only for seniors. He was one of only three campers (cheerleaders included) and the only mascot to be asked to apply to join their staff after graduation.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Top All American Cheerleader - Brooke Castillo (highest tryout score of the entire camp)

All American Team - Lexi Hernandez, Cameron Timmons, Brooke Castillo, Victoria Diaz, and Liana Garcia

Community Awareness - every team member completed at least two donation letters for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

COACHES’ AWARDS