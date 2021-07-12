Alice Christian School names new principal

submitted

The Alice Christian School (A.C.S.) has a new principal as the new school year is about to start.

Gabrielle Faith Garcia went to Facebook to introduce herself to the public.

"I am blessed to have the opportunity to lead this ministry. With the full support of Cornerstone Baptist Church, its leadership and its staff, I look forward to a successful, engaging and fun school year," Garcia said.

She has worked in private school education for almost 20 years and has been a part of the A.C.S. family since 2005. She worked as a supervisor in the high school level classroom for over three years.

"As my attentions turned to being a stay-at-home mom, I made myself available as the school’s music teacher and on-call tutor. Most recently, I have served as the Director at Good Foundations Learning Center. My experience in the classroom, with the curriculum and in administration are skills that I pray will bring new life to our school," Garcia said.

Garcia is married to Sammy, graduate and former principal of A.C.S. They have been married for almost 14 years.Together they have three children; Sophie, age 12, Benjamin, age 10, and Kaitlyn, age 9.

"My family believes in what Cornerstone and Alice Christian School stand for. With the help of our church family, I will work to bring an environment that will give all of our students a strong educational foundation. I will work tirelessly to create an environment that is safe, holds a strong moral standard and teaches them of God’s love and acceptance," she said.

Garcia's official start date was Monday, July 12.

"I look forward to meeting each of you soon. Let’s make this a great school year for our kids," said said.