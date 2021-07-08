Houston men arrested in connection with burglaries in South Texas

Two Houston men were arrested for suspicion of theft at the Alice Walmart. On the evening of Wednesday, July 7, Alice police responded to the business and made contact with Torian Alexander Ralins and Vernon Deon Nathaniel Washington.

According to Cpl. Herman Arellano, the men were identified through the Walmart security operations to have allegedly been involved in theft throughout South Texas and were able to identify them when they arrived at the Alice branch.

After police made contact with the two men, the suspects fled the scene in a 2007 red Ford Fusion. They evaded officers and were later apprehended by the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in Refugio County, according to a press release from the Alice Police Department.

Ralins and Washington face charges for evading arrest foot and motor vehicle out of the Alice PD. They were transported to the Refugio County jail and will be transported to Alice PD. The men may face charges in other towns in South Texas.