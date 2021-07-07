Two vehicles submerged in flooded creek on North Stadium

Two vehicles were caught in a flooded creek on North Stadium on Wednesday.

According to sources, the occupants in the black SUV and the brown truck were able to get out of the vehicle before it submerged in the water.

Arielle Silva and her boyfriend were driving down North Stadium in the black SUV as they looked for a “not so flooded road.”

Silva was unfamiliar with the area and soon found herself and her boyfriend in a scary situation, she said.

”It was deeper than it looked. I tried to turn around but I hit something and lost control,” she said.

Silva’s boyfriend was able to get his window open and, with the help of a woman who happened to be walking in the area, got out as the vehicle floated down the creek. He then helped Silva get out before the vehicle submerged.

“It was scary and I was freaking out,” Silva said. “I was trying to call my mom and let her know what was happening and trying to get out at the same time. It was very scary and I couldn’t control my anxiety.”

First responders are actively working on the situation. Waters are receding in the creek and the vehicles will be retrieved.