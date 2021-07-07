J.B. Martin Named USDA-NRCS Deputy State Conservationist for Texas

submitted

J.B. Martin, conservation agronomist at the Central National Technical Support Center for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Fort Worth, Texas, and currently acting director of the USDA Southern Plains Climate Hub, has been named the deputy state conservationist for the USDA NRCS in Temple, Texas.

As deputy state conservationist, Martin will work with Kristy Oates, NRCS state conservationist for Texas, overseeing NRCS operations in the state. He will provide leadership in achieving the agency’s mission of delivering conservation solutions so agricultural producers can protect natural resources and feed a growing world. He will develop contacts and coordinate activities with other Federal agencies, State and local government officials, public and private agencies, and other groups and individuals.

Martin has worked as an NRCS district conservationist in Iowa and Wisconsin, area conservationist in Arizona, deputy state conservationist in Colorado, and state conservationist in North Carolina.

“I have enjoyed my career thus far and look forward to continuing to spread the word about the good work that NRCS does,” Martin said.

Martin was born and raised in Crystal Springs, Mississippi. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural economics from Alcorn State University. He is married and has a daughter.