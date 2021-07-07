Dr. Yuma is the new site director at CBC - Alice

submitted

There's a new face at the Coastal Bend College - Alice campus who is ready to engage the college and the community.

Dr. Stephanie Yuma currently serves as the Site Director for CBC – Alice campus. She's been on the job for several weeks and has held meeting with staff and community leaders.

Dr. Yuma oversees day-to-day operations and ensures that faculty and staff are adhering to all institutional related policies, processes, and procedures. Her primary function is to serve as a direct line of communication and representation for CBC in the Alice community and surrounding areas. In addition, Dr. Yuma collaborates with the various departments from the main campus to make sure those areas are operating effectively and efficiently within the Alice campus.

She has over 10 years of experience in higher education working in the various capacities such as communications specialist, enrollment and retention coordinator, instructor, and program dean for General Education, School of Business, and Research and Graduate Studies. She has taught several undergraduate and graduate level courses in the following subjects: communication, leadership, ethics, and teamwork in business organizations. Additionally, her research has included professional publications and conference presentations which focus on admission requirements, self-efficacy and generational college students, recruitment practices, professional development efforts for ACPs, and instructional communication.

Prior to coming aboard at CBC, Dr. Yuma has previous work experience with the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce, TAMHSC-Rangel College of Pharmacy, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Hallmark University, and Del Mar College.