Congressman Gonzalez Announces $17.7 Million in Final Title I Allocations for South & Central Texas School Districts

submitted

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) announced $17,713,384 in final federal funds for Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) Title I allocations for Local Education Agencies (LEA) in the 15th District of Texas on Wednesday, June 7. The U.S. Department of Education has released the final formula allocations for these funds, which were preliminarily announced in January.

Title I funding provides for the expansion and development of educational programs that are fair, equitable, and support schools in the creation of opportunities for their students’ success.

Of the $16.5 billion appropriated for Title I, approximately $5.7 billion will become available on July 1, 2021, and the remainder will become available on October 1, 2021.

“We must continue to fight for teacher development practices to ensure our students receive the best education possible,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “This grant will support teacher development and retention, which will have a direct and positive impact on student achievement. I am proud to support education initiatives that will create a higher quality of education for both students and teachers.”

The following final allocations have been provided to LEA’s in the 15th District:

Benavides ISD: $207,460

Brooks County ISD: $1,202,288

Comal ISD: $2,306,186*

Falls City ISD: $93,605

Floresville ISD: $768,792

Freer ISD: $236,249

George West ISD: $326,947

Jim Hogg County ISD: $608,766

Karnes City ISD: $275,484

Kenedy ISD: $362,308

La Vernia ISD: $271,358

Luling ISD: $504,509*

Marion ISD: $156,739

Mathis ISD: $1,066,143*

Navarro ISD: $150,298

New Braunfels ISD: $1,151,572*

Nixon-Smiley Consolidated ISD: $334,825

Nordheim ISD: $25,030*

Pawnee ISD: $16,410*

Pettus ISD: $184,931*

Prairie Lea: $57,448*

Premont: $408,463*

Poth ISD: $56,793

Ramirez CSD: $17,901

Runge ISD: $97,197

San Diego ISD: $762,159

San Marcos Consolidated ISD: $2,521,683*

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD: $1,099,208*

Seguin ISD: $2,069,891

Stockdale ISD: $219,947

Three Rivers ISD: $152,794

*Schools are only partially in the 15th District of Texas represented by Congressman Gonzalez

The final allocations differ from the preliminary allocations due to the availability of updated annual collected counts of children in locally operated institutions for neglected or delinquent children, in foster homes, and in families above the Census poverty line that receive assistance under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program (non-Census formula children data) and to LEA finance data used in the Education Finance Incentive Grants formula. There may be additional differences if a State were to report revisions to its State Per-Pupil Expenditure (SPPE) data.

Congressman Gonzalez continues to fight for every child in the 15th District of Texas and will work to bring additional funding to improve schools across South and Central Texas.