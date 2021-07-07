Coastal Bend College to Offer a Non-credit Certified Physical Therapy Aide Program

submitted

BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College’s Department of Continuing Education has partnered with Ed2Go to provide a Certified Physical Therapy Aide non-credit program completely online.

There's a growing need for physical therapy aides. In fact, PT aide jobs will grow over 29 percent through 2029. This online course will help you master the skills you need to work as a physical therapy aide.

Not only will you be prepared for the AMCA's Physical Therapy Technician/Aide certification exam, but an externship starter kit will also walk you through everything you need to know to land a PT aide externship.

Prerequisites: There are no prerequisites to take this course. You do not need any prior experience or training in this field. However, if you plan to sit for the AMCA Certification Exam, candidates must be 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

The program cost is $1995 and includes the following textbooks:

Principles and Techniques of Patient Care

Medical Terminology for Health Professions

If you have any questions or would like to register for the physical therapy aide program at Coastal Bend College, please email ce@coastalbend.edu or call 361-354-2768.