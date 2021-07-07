Area graduates receive scholarships from S.B. Mosser Masonic Lodge #912

Five area Class of 2021 graduates received scholarships from the S.B. Mosser Masonic Lodge #912 Tuesday night.

Recipients of the scholarships were Talee Oaks from Orange Grove High School, Sierra Starns, Orange Grove High School, Elizabeth Charles of Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco High School, Jacqlyn Villarreal of Alice and Carolina Guerrero of San Diego High School.

The students received a total of $4,250 in scholarships.

The money was raised by the lodge through a golf tournament earlier in the year.

According to Tom Oaks, Master of the Lodge, in the early days of the Republic of Texas, Masonic Lodges provided space for school rooms in most communities. Masons provided both physical space for schools, as well as payment of teachers salaries. Today, the Masonic Grand Lodge of Texas supports public schools with programs such as Take Time to Read, a public awareness program that educates adults about the importance of reading to young children.