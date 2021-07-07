Alice Municipal Court's docket call set

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Thursday, July 15 starting at 9 a.m. Court will be held in person.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

Lukas Noel Aguilar for driving while license invalid.

Michael Alegria for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Adam Alfaro for theft.

Kassandra Renee Almaraz for running stop sign.

Annette Anguiano for failed to stop at proper place (flashing red light).

Justin Anguiano for assault.

Oscar Rene Araiza III for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility, second offense.

Charles Dean Arnold for driving while license invalid and failure to yield right of way.

Crystal Marie Botello for two counts of no driver's license and violate promise to appear.

Monica Bueno for no driver's license.

Reynaldo Santos Reyna Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Arturo Ruiz for three counts of driving while license invalid, two counts of violate promise to appear and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

Ernie Balboa for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Juan Balboa for expired operator's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.

Elaine Blanco for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Phillip Bueno for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Louise Canales for driving while license invalid.

Melissa Cardenas for public intoxication.

Pedro Castillo for no driver's license.

Homero Chapa Jr. for unsafe speed, driving while license invalid and leaving the scene of the accident.

Lee Roy Chavez for open container.

Austin David Davila for no driver's license.

Homer Esquivel for backing without safety, two counts of no driver's license, two counts of violate promise to appear, no driver's license (third offense) and speeding.

Eva Curiel Garcia for turned right from wrong lane.

Katrina Elyse Garcia for failed to yield right of way turning left.

Norma Castellano Salinas for driving while license invalid.

Rito Raul Silva for expired registration, failure to yield right of way from private property and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

Carmen Tarango Bazan for failure to yield right of way from private property.

Larissa Ariana Contreras for failed to signal turn.

George Alberto Cortez for expired registration, no seat belt - driver, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Amanda Garcia Cruz for driving while license invalid.

Aunika Lieann Cruz for minor in possession of tobacco.

Michael Anthony De La ROsa for driving while license invalid.

Abelino Garza Jr. for driving while license invalid, no driver's license, violate promise to appear and open container.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

Victoria Nickole Esquivel for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adrian Estrada for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, child, 9-16, not secured by safety belt and violate promise to appear.

Natalie Neriah Estrada for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Nora Estrada for no driver's license, leaving scene of an accident and failed to yield at stop intersection.

Jesus Armando Figueroa for no driver's license.

Juanita Flores for two counts of public intoxication, failure to identify, two counts of driving while license invalid, speeding in a school zone and open container.

Pajita Garcia Flores for filed to yield right of way turning left.

Cassie Bigush Folger for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and driving while license invalid.

Rachel Marie Garcia for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Vidal Garcia Jr. for expired operator's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection and violate promise to appear.

Victoria Infante Gomez for expired operator's license.

Docket call at 10:15 a.m.

Marissa Benavides for running stop sign.

Michelle Garza for no driver's license.

Jordan Perez for expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags.

Mykenzie Elisa Rodriguez for failed to yield right of way.

Esperanza Hopie Sandoval for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terry Lee Sharp for failure to identify.

Rodney Eric Silva II for driving while license invalid.

Chance Solley for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

Joseph Edward De La Torre for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ashley De Leon for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dustin Ryan Dunlavy for failed to signal lane change.

Juan Jose Escamilla for theft.

Jon David Escoto for speeding.

Vanessa Lee Esparza for theft and failure to appear.

Javier Espinosa for failure to control speed, city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving, failure to display driver's license and no seat belt - driver.

Elizabeth Nicole Espinoza for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Homero Esquivel for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.

Edna Mirelez Ibanez for failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection.

Jose Antonio Marquez for failure to stop at designated point.

Russell Gordon Miller for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility, second offense.

Juan Alonso Reyes for failure to drive in a single lane.

Docket call at 10:45 a.m.

Cassandra Elisabeth Mendoza for expired registration.

Raul A. Trevino for changed lane when unsafe.

Matthew James Valdez for driving while license invalid.

Aaron Joseph Valverde for expired registration.

Cheyenne Janalynn Vasquez for changed lane when unsafe.

James Villarreal for no driver's license.

Eucebio Zamorano Jr. for expired registration.

Nina Nicole Zapata for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Docket call at 11:15 a.m.

Isaias Solis for failed to yield right of way.

Joel Guadalupe Tijerina Jr. for eight counts of animal at large, eight counts of no rabies tags worn by dog and eight counts of no city dog tags.

Benilde Lydia Trevino for failed to yield at stop intersection.

Lysa Jo Trevino for running stop sign.

Porfirio Trevino for D.O.C. obscene language.

Raul Trevino for no driver's license.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

Adrian Saul Benavides for D.O.C. fighting with another and failure to appear.

William Lyle Foster Jr. for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Isauro Franco III for two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Channing Eloy Galbraith for no motorcycle endorsement, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, defective turn signal lamp, driving while license invalid and expired registration.

Geronimo Gallegos for failure to control speed, duties upon striking a fixed object and failure to report change of address.

Blake Ethan Garcia for failure to control speed.

Christopher Edward Garcia for public intoxication.

Daniel Joel Garcia for failure to yield right of way on green arrow signal and driving while license invalid.

Julian Ryan Garcia for following too closely.

Juan Dionicio Gonzalez for public intoxication.

Maricela Gonzalez for expired registration, display fictitious license plate and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Gonzalez for no driver's license.

Mel Miguel Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired operator's license and unsafe speed.

Monica Rios for expired registration and driving while license invalid.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

Ryan Anthony Garcia for minor in possession of tobacco, running stop sign, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Anna Lisa Garza for two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear and driving while license invalid.

Casandra Catarina Garza for failure to control speed.

John Andrew Garza for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ricardo Garza for open container.

Selma Hinojosa Gonzalez for no driver's license.

Manuel Jimenez for driving while license invalid and failure to control speed.

Frank Darl Kubala for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mario Alberto Lopez for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Patricia Ann Lopez for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and no driver's license.

Docket call at 1:30 p.m.

Angel Ramirez for running a stop sign.

Emilio Ramirez for driving while license invalid.

Hipolito M. Ramirez for no driver's license.

Jose Angel Ramirez for expired registration.

Jose Luis Ramon for expired registration, driving while license invalid, violate promise to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Javier Alejandro Ramos for failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection.

Roel Roy Resendez Jr. for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Janette Marie Reyes for failed to stop at proper place, traffic light.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

Marivel Godines for no driver's license.

Jose Israel Gomez for no driver's license.

Ciara Celeste Gonzales for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Abraham Damian Gonzalez for speeding.

Adam Gonzalez Jr. for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alex Michael Gonzalez for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Javier Gonzalez for no driver's license (third offense), open container, failure to appear, violate promise to appear and theft.

Jennifer Marie Gonzalez for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Desiree Marie Luera for theft.

Alex Alcides Martinez for open container.

Rebecca Otero-Arroyo for speeding and no driver's license.

Esmeralda Elizabeth Parades for speeding, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Maria Lamar Ruiz for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 2 p.m.

John Perez, for assault.

Lydia Garza Perez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Oscar Perez II for running red light.

Roberto C. Perez for two counts of no driver's license.

Felicity Rea Pina for failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection.

Rosalinda Ponce for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

John Powers for public intoxication.

Adolfo Quintanilla Jr. for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

Mikayla Noemi Gonzales for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Juan Ernesto Gonzalez Jr. for failed to drive in a single lane.

Sylvia Garza Gonzalez for speeding, driving while license invalid, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Cindy Ann Gutierrez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 2:30 p.m.

Maria Elena RIsing for speeding.

Ashley Nichole Rodriguez for no driver's license.

Diane Rosa for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Miguel Rosalas for no driver's license.

Benito Garza Rosalas for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fabian Andres Rosales for expired operator's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcissus Ruiz for expired operator's license.

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

Roman Israel Garza for running red light.

Jayce Gathright for following too closely.

Esperanza Godinez for expired registration, changed when unsafe, failure to display driver's license, failed to signal turn, unrestrained child under 8 years of age 0r 4 feet 9 inches tall and improper turn.

Sergio Gutierrez for running stop sign.

David Guzman Jr. for driving while license invalid.

Adam J. Hade for public intoxication.

David Michael Heldt for failed to yield right of way.

Alonzo Herrera for expired registration.

Maricela Serrano Sapien for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Serafin Domingo Trevino for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Docket call at 3 p.m.

Joe Michael Saenz for open container.

Sebastian Noel Salinas for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.

Deborah Sanchez for D.O.C. urinating in a public place.

Jay Anthony Sanchez for speeding and driving while license invalid.

Beyanca Sandoval for no driver's license and failed to yield right of way.

Edward James Sandoval for running stop sign.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

Lucas Lee Garza for D.O.C. fighting with another.

Melissa Joanne Hernandez for no driver's license.

Richard Hernandez for public intoxication.

Sabrina Jean Hinojosa for no seat belt - driver, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Arturo Jimenez for failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jose Dino Jones Jr. for expired registration.

Laura Jeanette Joslin for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Destiny Lane Lopez for following too closely.

Justin Ray Lopez for expired registration.

Brandon Luker for no driver's license.

Roslyn Monique Porras for no seat belt - driver, unrestrained child under 8 years of age 4 feet 9 inches tall, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.

Gabriel Ramirez for running red light.

Ramiro Salaiz for speeding, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jay Anthony Sanchez for driving while license invalid and no license plate light.

Docket call at 3:30 p.m.

Darlene Mallett for fictitious license plate.

Melony Marquez for no driver's license and failed to yield right of way turning left.

Adalberto D. Martinez for expired registration.

Horacio Rene Mendoza Jr. for two counts of defective stop lamp, fictitious license plate and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Panfilo Molina Jr. for no driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Isiah Montez for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

Lilly Morieda for running stop sign, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 4:15 p.m.