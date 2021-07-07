Alice Municipal Court's docket call set

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Thursday, July 15 starting at 9 a.m. Court will be held in person.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Alice Municipal Court

Docket call at 9 a.m.

  • Lukas Noel Aguilar for driving while license invalid.
  • Michael Alegria for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Adam Alfaro for theft.
  • Kassandra Renee Almaraz for running stop sign.
  • Annette Anguiano for failed to stop at proper place (flashing red light).
  • Justin Anguiano for assault.
  • Oscar Rene Araiza III for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility, second offense.
  • Charles Dean Arnold for driving while license invalid and failure to yield right of way.
  • Crystal Marie Botello for two counts of no driver's license and violate promise to appear.
  • Monica Bueno for no driver's license.
  • Reynaldo Santos Reyna Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Arturo Ruiz for three counts of driving while license invalid, two counts of violate promise to appear and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Henry Cortinas
  • Arnulfo Saldivar

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

  • Ernie Balboa for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Juan Balboa for expired operator's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.
  • Elaine Blanco for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Phillip Bueno for possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • Jessica Louise Canales for driving while license invalid.
  • Melissa Cardenas for public intoxication.
  • Pedro Castillo for no driver's license.
  • Homero Chapa Jr. for unsafe speed, driving while license invalid and leaving the scene of the accident.
  • Lee Roy Chavez for open container.
  • Austin David Davila for no driver's license.
  • Homer Esquivel for backing without safety, two counts of no driver's license, two counts of violate promise to appear, no driver's license (third offense) and speeding.
  • Eva Curiel Garcia for turned right from wrong lane.
  • Katrina Elyse Garcia for failed to yield right of way turning left.
  • Norma Castellano Salinas for driving while license invalid.
  • Rito Raul Silva for expired registration, failure to yield right of way from private property and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Juan Lopez 
  • Raul Ortiz

Docket call at 10 a.m.

  • Carmen Tarango Bazan for failure to yield right of way from private property.
  • Larissa Ariana Contreras for failed to signal turn.
  • George Alberto Cortez for expired registration, no seat belt - driver, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Amanda Garcia Cruz for driving while license invalid.
  • Aunika Lieann Cruz for minor in possession of tobacco.
  • Michael Anthony De La ROsa for driving while license invalid.
  • Abelino Garza Jr. for driving while license invalid, no driver's license, violate promise to appear and open container.
  • Anthony Coburn
  • Sean Davis
  • Esperanza Lopez
  • Rebecca Luera

Docket call at 11 a.m.

  • Victoria Nickole Esquivel for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Adrian Estrada for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, child, 9-16, not secured by safety belt and violate promise to appear.
  • Natalie Neriah Estrada for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.
  • Nora Estrada for no driver's license, leaving scene of an accident and failed to yield at stop intersection.
  • Jesus Armando Figueroa for no driver's license.
  • Juanita Flores for two counts of public intoxication, failure to identify, two counts of driving while license invalid, speeding in a school zone and open container.
  • Pajita Garcia Flores for filed to yield right of way turning left.
  • Cassie Bigush Folger for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and driving while license invalid.
  • Rachel Marie Garcia for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Vidal Garcia Jr. for expired operator's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection and violate promise to appear.
  • Victoria Infante Gomez for expired operator's license.
  • Janie Lynch for failure to appear.

Docket call at 10:15 a.m.

  • Marissa Benavides for running stop sign.
  • Michelle Garza for no driver's license.
  • Jordan Perez for expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags.
  • Mykenzie Elisa Rodriguez for failed to yield right of way.
  • Esperanza Hopie Sandoval for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Terry Lee Sharp for failure to identify.
  • Rodney Eric Silva II for driving while license invalid.
  • Chance Solley for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

  • Joseph Edward De La Torre for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Ashley De Leon for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Dustin Ryan Dunlavy for failed to signal lane change.
  • Juan Jose Escamilla for theft.
  • Jon David Escoto for speeding.
  • Vanessa Lee Esparza for theft and failure to appear.
  • Javier Espinosa for failure to control speed, city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving, failure to display driver's license and no seat belt - driver.
  • Elizabeth Nicole Espinoza for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Homero Esquivel for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
  • Edna Mirelez Ibanez for failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection.
  • Jose Antonio Marquez for failure to stop at designated point. 
  • Russell Gordon Miller for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility, second offense.
  • Juan Alonso Reyes for failure to drive in a single lane.
  • Steven Garcia

Docket call at 10:45 a.m.

  • Cassandra Elisabeth Mendoza for expired registration.
  • Raul A. Trevino for changed lane when unsafe.
  • Matthew James Valdez for driving while license invalid.
  • Aaron Joseph Valverde for expired registration.
  • Cheyenne Janalynn Vasquez for changed lane when unsafe.
  • James Villarreal for no driver's license.
  • Eucebio Zamorano Jr. for expired registration.
  • Nina Nicole Zapata for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Docket call at 11:15 a.m.

  • Isaias Solis for failed to yield right of way.
  • Joel Guadalupe Tijerina Jr. for eight counts of animal at large, eight counts of no rabies tags worn by dog and eight counts of no city dog tags.
  • Benilde Lydia Trevino for failed to yield at stop intersection.
  • Lysa Jo Trevino for running stop sign.
  • Porfirio Trevino for D.O.C. obscene language.
  • Raul Trevino for no driver's license.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

  • Adrian Saul Benavides for D.O.C. fighting with another and failure to appear.
  • William Lyle Foster Jr. for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Isauro Franco III for two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Channing Eloy Galbraith for no motorcycle endorsement, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, defective turn signal lamp, driving while license invalid and expired registration.
  • Geronimo Gallegos for failure to control speed, duties upon striking a fixed object and failure to report change of address.
  • Blake Ethan Garcia for failure to control speed.
  • Christopher Edward Garcia for public intoxication.
  • Daniel Joel Garcia for failure to yield right of way on green arrow signal and driving while license invalid.
  • Julian Ryan Garcia for following too closely.
  • Juan Dionicio Gonzalez for public intoxication.
  • Maricela Gonzalez for expired registration, display fictitious license plate and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Steven Gonzalez for no driver's license.
  • Mel Miguel Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired operator's license and unsafe speed.
  • Monica Rios for expired registration and driving while license invalid.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

  • Ryan Anthony Garcia for minor in possession of tobacco, running stop sign, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Anna Lisa Garza for two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear and driving while license invalid.
  • Casandra Catarina Garza for failure to control speed.
  • John Andrew Garza for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Ricardo Garza for open container.
  • Selma Hinojosa Gonzalez for no driver's license.
  • Manuel Jimenez for driving while license invalid and failure to control speed.
  • Frank Darl Kubala for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Mario Alberto Lopez for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Patricia Ann Lopez for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and no driver's license.
  • Larry Garcia

Docket call at 1:30 p.m.

  • Angel Ramirez for running a stop sign.
  • Emilio Ramirez for driving while license invalid.
  • Hipolito M. Ramirez for no driver's license.
  • Jose Angel Ramirez for expired registration.
  • Jose Luis Ramon for expired registration, driving while license invalid, violate promise to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Javier Alejandro Ramos for failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection.
  • Roel Roy Resendez Jr. for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Janette Marie Reyes for failed to stop at proper place, traffic light.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

  • Marivel Godines for no driver's license.
  • Jose Israel Gomez for no driver's license.
  • Ciara Celeste Gonzales for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Abraham Damian Gonzalez for speeding.
  • Adam Gonzalez Jr. for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Alex Michael Gonzalez for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Javier Gonzalez for no driver's license (third offense), open container, failure to appear, violate promise to appear and theft.
  • Jennifer Marie Gonzalez for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Desiree Marie Luera for theft.
  • Alex Alcides Martinez for open container.
  • Rebecca Otero-Arroyo for speeding and no driver's license.
  • Esmeralda Elizabeth Parades for speeding, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Maria Lamar Ruiz for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 2 p.m.

  • John Perez, for assault.
  • Lydia Garza Perez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Oscar Perez II for running red light.
  • Roberto C. Perez for two counts of no driver's license.
  • Felicity Rea Pina for failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection.
  • Rosalinda Ponce for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • John Powers for public intoxication.
  • Adolfo Quintanilla Jr. for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

  • Mikayla Noemi Gonzales for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Juan Ernesto Gonzalez Jr. for failed to drive in a single lane.
  • Sylvia Garza Gonzalez for speeding, driving while license invalid, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Cindy Ann Gutierrez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Joe Gamez
  • Victoria Gomez
  • Denise Leija
  • Ricardo Salazar

Docket call at 2:30 p.m.

  • Maria Elena RIsing for speeding.
  • Ashley Nichole Rodriguez for no driver's license.
  • Diane Rosa for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Miguel Rosalas for no driver's license.
  • Benito Garza Rosalas for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Fabian Andres Rosales for expired operator's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Narcissus Ruiz for expired operator's license.
  • Jesus Rosas

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

  • Roman Israel Garza for running red light.
  • Jayce Gathright for following too closely.
  • Esperanza Godinez for expired registration, changed when unsafe, failure to display driver's license, failed to signal turn, unrestrained child under 8 years of age 0r 4 feet 9 inches tall and improper turn.
  • Sergio Gutierrez for running stop sign.
  • David Guzman Jr. for driving while license invalid.
  • Adam J. Hade for public intoxication.
  • David Michael Heldt for failed to yield right of way.
  • Alonzo Herrera for expired registration.
  • Maricela Serrano Sapien for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Serafin Domingo Trevino for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Cynthia Espinoza
  • Kayla Perez
  • Jacinto Ramirez
  • Jacob Reyes

Docket call at 3 p.m.

  • Joe Michael Saenz for open container.
  • Sebastian Noel Salinas for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
  • Deborah Sanchez for D.O.C. urinating in a public place.
  • Jay Anthony Sanchez for speeding and driving while license invalid.
  • Beyanca Sandoval for no driver's license and failed to yield right of way.
  • Edward James Sandoval for running stop sign.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

  • Lucas Lee Garza for D.O.C. fighting with another.
  • Melissa Joanne Hernandez for no driver's license.
  • Richard Hernandez for public intoxication.
  • Sabrina Jean Hinojosa for no seat belt - driver, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
  • Arturo Jimenez for failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Jose Dino Jones Jr. for expired registration.
  • Laura Jeanette Joslin for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
  • Destiny Lane Lopez for following too closely.
  • Justin Ray Lopez for expired registration.
  • Brandon Luker for no driver's license.
  • Roslyn Monique Porras for no seat belt - driver, unrestrained child under 8 years of age 4 feet 9 inches tall, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.
  • Gabriel Ramirez for running red light.
  • Ramiro Salaiz for speeding, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Jay Anthony Sanchez for driving while license invalid and no license plate light.

Docket call at 3:30 p.m.

  • Darlene Mallett for fictitious license plate.
  • Melony Marquez for no driver's license and failed to yield right of way turning left.
  • Adalberto D. Martinez for expired registration.
  • Horacio Rene Mendoza Jr. for two counts of defective stop lamp, fictitious license plate and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Panfilo Molina Jr. for no driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • Isiah Montez for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
  • Lilly Morieda for running stop sign, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 4:15 p.m.

  • Jennifer Fowler Gonzalez for failure to yield at stop intersection.
  • Troy Ortiz for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Aiden Michael Pawlik for running a stop sign.
  • Oscar Rene Pena Jr. for discharging firearms within city limits.
  • Michael Perales for expired registration.
  • Catherine Elizabeth Perez for turned too wide.
  • Jacob Perez for no driver's license.
  • Amy Rodriguez for no driver's license.
  • Roberto Soliz Jr. for no driver's license, failure to control speed and violate promise to appear.
  • David Trevino for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Ulysses Vasquez for public intoxication and failure to identify.
  • Wendy Ann Villarreal for driving while license invalid.
  •  Ramiro Zamora for expired registration.
  • Martin Zuniga for theft.
  • Roxanne Munoz
  • Cenaida Montoya