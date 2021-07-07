Alice Municipal Court's docket call set
Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Thursday, July 15 starting at 9 a.m. Court will be held in person.
To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.
Docket call at 9 a.m.
- Lukas Noel Aguilar for driving while license invalid.
- Michael Alegria for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Adam Alfaro for theft.
- Kassandra Renee Almaraz for running stop sign.
- Annette Anguiano for failed to stop at proper place (flashing red light).
- Justin Anguiano for assault.
- Oscar Rene Araiza III for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility, second offense.
- Charles Dean Arnold for driving while license invalid and failure to yield right of way.
- Crystal Marie Botello for two counts of no driver's license and violate promise to appear.
- Monica Bueno for no driver's license.
- Reynaldo Santos Reyna Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Arturo Ruiz for three counts of driving while license invalid, two counts of violate promise to appear and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Henry Cortinas
- Arnulfo Saldivar
Docket call at 9:30 a.m.
- Ernie Balboa for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Juan Balboa for expired operator's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.
- Elaine Blanco for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Phillip Bueno for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jessica Louise Canales for driving while license invalid.
- Melissa Cardenas for public intoxication.
- Pedro Castillo for no driver's license.
- Homero Chapa Jr. for unsafe speed, driving while license invalid and leaving the scene of the accident.
- Lee Roy Chavez for open container.
- Austin David Davila for no driver's license.
- Homer Esquivel for backing without safety, two counts of no driver's license, two counts of violate promise to appear, no driver's license (third offense) and speeding.
- Eva Curiel Garcia for turned right from wrong lane.
- Katrina Elyse Garcia for failed to yield right of way turning left.
- Norma Castellano Salinas for driving while license invalid.
- Rito Raul Silva for expired registration, failure to yield right of way from private property and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Juan Lopez
- Raul Ortiz
Docket call at 10 a.m.
- Carmen Tarango Bazan for failure to yield right of way from private property.
- Larissa Ariana Contreras for failed to signal turn.
- George Alberto Cortez for expired registration, no seat belt - driver, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Amanda Garcia Cruz for driving while license invalid.
- Aunika Lieann Cruz for minor in possession of tobacco.
- Michael Anthony De La ROsa for driving while license invalid.
- Abelino Garza Jr. for driving while license invalid, no driver's license, violate promise to appear and open container.
- Anthony Coburn
- Sean Davis
- Esperanza Lopez
- Rebecca Luera
Docket call at 11 a.m.
- Victoria Nickole Esquivel for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Adrian Estrada for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, child, 9-16, not secured by safety belt and violate promise to appear.
- Natalie Neriah Estrada for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.
- Nora Estrada for no driver's license, leaving scene of an accident and failed to yield at stop intersection.
- Jesus Armando Figueroa for no driver's license.
- Juanita Flores for two counts of public intoxication, failure to identify, two counts of driving while license invalid, speeding in a school zone and open container.
- Pajita Garcia Flores for filed to yield right of way turning left.
- Cassie Bigush Folger for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and driving while license invalid.
- Rachel Marie Garcia for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Vidal Garcia Jr. for expired operator's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection and violate promise to appear.
- Victoria Infante Gomez for expired operator's license.
- Janie Lynch for failure to appear.
Docket call at 10:15 a.m.
- Marissa Benavides for running stop sign.
- Michelle Garza for no driver's license.
- Jordan Perez for expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags.
- Mykenzie Elisa Rodriguez for failed to yield right of way.
- Esperanza Hopie Sandoval for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Terry Lee Sharp for failure to identify.
- Rodney Eric Silva II for driving while license invalid.
- Chance Solley for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Docket call at 10:30 a.m.
- Joseph Edward De La Torre for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ashley De Leon for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dustin Ryan Dunlavy for failed to signal lane change.
- Juan Jose Escamilla for theft.
- Jon David Escoto for speeding.
- Vanessa Lee Esparza for theft and failure to appear.
- Javier Espinosa for failure to control speed, city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving, failure to display driver's license and no seat belt - driver.
- Elizabeth Nicole Espinoza for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Homero Esquivel for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
- Edna Mirelez Ibanez for failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection.
- Jose Antonio Marquez for failure to stop at designated point.
- Russell Gordon Miller for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility, second offense.
- Juan Alonso Reyes for failure to drive in a single lane.
- Steven Garcia
Docket call at 10:45 a.m.
- Cassandra Elisabeth Mendoza for expired registration.
- Raul A. Trevino for changed lane when unsafe.
- Matthew James Valdez for driving while license invalid.
- Aaron Joseph Valverde for expired registration.
- Cheyenne Janalynn Vasquez for changed lane when unsafe.
- James Villarreal for no driver's license.
- Eucebio Zamorano Jr. for expired registration.
- Nina Nicole Zapata for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
Docket call at 11:15 a.m.
- Isaias Solis for failed to yield right of way.
- Joel Guadalupe Tijerina Jr. for eight counts of animal at large, eight counts of no rabies tags worn by dog and eight counts of no city dog tags.
- Benilde Lydia Trevino for failed to yield at stop intersection.
- Lysa Jo Trevino for running stop sign.
- Porfirio Trevino for D.O.C. obscene language.
- Raul Trevino for no driver's license.
Docket call at 11:30 a.m.
- Adrian Saul Benavides for D.O.C. fighting with another and failure to appear.
- William Lyle Foster Jr. for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Isauro Franco III for two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Channing Eloy Galbraith for no motorcycle endorsement, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, defective turn signal lamp, driving while license invalid and expired registration.
- Geronimo Gallegos for failure to control speed, duties upon striking a fixed object and failure to report change of address.
- Blake Ethan Garcia for failure to control speed.
- Christopher Edward Garcia for public intoxication.
- Daniel Joel Garcia for failure to yield right of way on green arrow signal and driving while license invalid.
- Julian Ryan Garcia for following too closely.
- Juan Dionicio Gonzalez for public intoxication.
- Maricela Gonzalez for expired registration, display fictitious license plate and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Steven Gonzalez for no driver's license.
- Mel Miguel Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired operator's license and unsafe speed.
- Monica Rios for expired registration and driving while license invalid.
Docket call at 1:15 p.m.
- Ryan Anthony Garcia for minor in possession of tobacco, running stop sign, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Anna Lisa Garza for two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear and driving while license invalid.
- Casandra Catarina Garza for failure to control speed.
- John Andrew Garza for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ricardo Garza for open container.
- Selma Hinojosa Gonzalez for no driver's license.
- Manuel Jimenez for driving while license invalid and failure to control speed.
- Frank Darl Kubala for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Mario Alberto Lopez for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Patricia Ann Lopez for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and no driver's license.
- Larry Garcia
Docket call at 1:30 p.m.
- Angel Ramirez for running a stop sign.
- Emilio Ramirez for driving while license invalid.
- Hipolito M. Ramirez for no driver's license.
- Jose Angel Ramirez for expired registration.
- Jose Luis Ramon for expired registration, driving while license invalid, violate promise to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Javier Alejandro Ramos for failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection.
- Roel Roy Resendez Jr. for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Janette Marie Reyes for failed to stop at proper place, traffic light.
Docket call at 1:45 p.m.
- Marivel Godines for no driver's license.
- Jose Israel Gomez for no driver's license.
- Ciara Celeste Gonzales for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Abraham Damian Gonzalez for speeding.
- Adam Gonzalez Jr. for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Alex Michael Gonzalez for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Javier Gonzalez for no driver's license (third offense), open container, failure to appear, violate promise to appear and theft.
- Jennifer Marie Gonzalez for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Desiree Marie Luera for theft.
- Alex Alcides Martinez for open container.
- Rebecca Otero-Arroyo for speeding and no driver's license.
- Esmeralda Elizabeth Parades for speeding, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Maria Lamar Ruiz for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Docket call at 2 p.m.
- John Perez, for assault.
- Lydia Garza Perez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Oscar Perez II for running red light.
- Roberto C. Perez for two counts of no driver's license.
- Felicity Rea Pina for failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection.
- Rosalinda Ponce for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- John Powers for public intoxication.
- Adolfo Quintanilla Jr. for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Docket call at 2:15 p.m.
- Mikayla Noemi Gonzales for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Juan Ernesto Gonzalez Jr. for failed to drive in a single lane.
- Sylvia Garza Gonzalez for speeding, driving while license invalid, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Cindy Ann Gutierrez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Joe Gamez
- Victoria Gomez
- Denise Leija
- Ricardo Salazar
Docket call at 2:30 p.m.
- Maria Elena RIsing for speeding.
- Ashley Nichole Rodriguez for no driver's license.
- Diane Rosa for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Miguel Rosalas for no driver's license.
- Benito Garza Rosalas for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Fabian Andres Rosales for expired operator's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Narcissus Ruiz for expired operator's license.
- Jesus Rosas
Docket call at 2:45 p.m.
- Roman Israel Garza for running red light.
- Jayce Gathright for following too closely.
- Esperanza Godinez for expired registration, changed when unsafe, failure to display driver's license, failed to signal turn, unrestrained child under 8 years of age 0r 4 feet 9 inches tall and improper turn.
- Sergio Gutierrez for running stop sign.
- David Guzman Jr. for driving while license invalid.
- Adam J. Hade for public intoxication.
- David Michael Heldt for failed to yield right of way.
- Alonzo Herrera for expired registration.
- Maricela Serrano Sapien for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Serafin Domingo Trevino for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Cynthia Espinoza
- Kayla Perez
- Jacinto Ramirez
- Jacob Reyes
Docket call at 3 p.m.
- Joe Michael Saenz for open container.
- Sebastian Noel Salinas for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
- Deborah Sanchez for D.O.C. urinating in a public place.
- Jay Anthony Sanchez for speeding and driving while license invalid.
- Beyanca Sandoval for no driver's license and failed to yield right of way.
- Edward James Sandoval for running stop sign.
Docket call at 3:15 p.m.
- Lucas Lee Garza for D.O.C. fighting with another.
- Melissa Joanne Hernandez for no driver's license.
- Richard Hernandez for public intoxication.
- Sabrina Jean Hinojosa for no seat belt - driver, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
- Arturo Jimenez for failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Jose Dino Jones Jr. for expired registration.
- Laura Jeanette Joslin for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
- Destiny Lane Lopez for following too closely.
- Justin Ray Lopez for expired registration.
- Brandon Luker for no driver's license.
- Roslyn Monique Porras for no seat belt - driver, unrestrained child under 8 years of age 4 feet 9 inches tall, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.
- Gabriel Ramirez for running red light.
- Ramiro Salaiz for speeding, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Jay Anthony Sanchez for driving while license invalid and no license plate light.
Docket call at 3:30 p.m.
- Darlene Mallett for fictitious license plate.
- Melony Marquez for no driver's license and failed to yield right of way turning left.
- Adalberto D. Martinez for expired registration.
- Horacio Rene Mendoza Jr. for two counts of defective stop lamp, fictitious license plate and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Panfilo Molina Jr. for no driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Isiah Montez for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
- Lilly Morieda for running stop sign, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Docket call at 4:15 p.m.
- Jennifer Fowler Gonzalez for failure to yield at stop intersection.
- Troy Ortiz for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Aiden Michael Pawlik for running a stop sign.
- Oscar Rene Pena Jr. for discharging firearms within city limits.
- Michael Perales for expired registration.
- Catherine Elizabeth Perez for turned too wide.
- Jacob Perez for no driver's license.
- Amy Rodriguez for no driver's license.
- Roberto Soliz Jr. for no driver's license, failure to control speed and violate promise to appear.
- David Trevino for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ulysses Vasquez for public intoxication and failure to identify.
- Wendy Ann Villarreal for driving while license invalid.
- Ramiro Zamora for expired registration.
- Martin Zuniga for theft.
- Roxanne Munoz
- Cenaida Montoya