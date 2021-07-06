Reading for the Declaration of Independence

Members of the Republican and Democrat Parties in Jim Wells County stood together on the south side steps of the county courthouse on Monday, June 5.

Together they read the Declaration of Independence.

The United States Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Second Continental Congress meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 4, 1776. The Declaration explains why the 13 original colonies at war with the Kingdom of Great Britain regarded themselves as independent sovereign states and no longer under British rule.

The Declaration of Independence was the start for the 13 colonies as they began to secure land and eventually forming the United States of America. The document was signed by representatives from New Hampshire, Massachusetts Bay, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.