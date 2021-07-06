Javelina Rebound offers debt reduction for eligible students

submitted

KINGSVILLE — Texas A&M-Kingsville is helping remove financial barriers for nearly 800 students with outstanding account balances by eliminating that debt, allowing students to complete their college degrees with less of a financial burden.

The Javelina Rebound program leverages federal support from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund and will cover debt owed to the institution incurred by students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic impacted our students and their families in a number of ways, and in many cases, students were unable to complete their courses,” said Texas A&M-Kingsville President Dr. Mark A. Hussey. “We are committed to ensuring that the students of South Texas are not hindered by debt when it comes to earning their degree, and the Javelina Rebound program reflects that commitment. This program will help our students rebound and bounce back from the struggles and frustrations they faced during the height of the pandemic.”

Students who had an outstanding balance as of June 30, 2021, stemming from Summer 2020, Fall 2020 or Spring 2021 semesters as of June 30, 2021, are eligible for the debt reduction program.

The program does not reduce debt that is associated with federal student loans or private loans.

Students with outstanding account balances are unable to register for classes or access their university transcripts. By reducing this debt, students will be able to work toward enrolling in fall classes.

“Texas A&M-Kingsville is invested in our students’ success because we know the impact a degree from this institution can have on students and their families,” said Vice President of Enrollment Services and Student Affairs Dr. Rito Silva. “Through Javelina Rebound, we are not only making education accessible, we are also reducing the amount of debt our students must shoulder once they graduate. Our students deserve no less.”

COVID-19’s impact on the nation’s economy has underscored the value of a college degree. During the height of the pandemic, Peek unemployment rates were twice as high for individuals with only a high school degree compared to individuals with at least a bachelor’s degree.

For more information on Javelina Rebound, please visit www.tamuk.edu/Rebound or watch https://youtu.be/LTBTUaOt8Gw.