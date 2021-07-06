Jim Wells County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases; Texas cases surge 17.9%

Mike Stucka

New coronavirus cases leaped in Texas in the week ending Sunday, rising 17.9 percent as 10,295 cases were reported. The previous week had 8,730 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Texas ranked 14th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 10.4 percent from the week before, with 92,148 cases reported. With 8.71 percent of the country's population, Texas had 11.17 percent of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 28 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Texas has been reporting substantial numbers of backlogged cases in late June, making week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Many places did not report cases and deaths around the Fourth of July, which would shift those cases into the following week and make week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Jim Wells County reported 24 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 11 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,424 cases and 108 deaths.

Within Texas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Dimmit, Shelby and Titus counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Bexar County, with 1,070 cases; Dallas County, with 895 cases; and Hidalgo County, with 566. Weekly case counts rose in 131 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Maverick, Dallas and Webb counties.

Texas ranked 34th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 48.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 54.9%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Texas reported administering another 422,908 vaccine doses, including 186,198 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 503,402 vaccine doses, including 194,582 first doses. In all, Texas reported it has administered 25,926,954 total doses.

Across Texas, cases fell in 86 counties, with the best declines in Jefferson, Rusk and Tarrant counties.

In Texas, 209 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 163 people were were reported dead.

A total of 3,004,684 people in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 52,482 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,717,567 people have tested positive and 605,526 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.