Meet 12-year-old Jesus, this week's Bridging Families feature.

Jesus has a smile which can light up a room and a giddy personality to warm the heart. At a first meeting, he may appear to be a little shy, but Jesus will warm and open up to a person once he gets to know them.

Like many children his age, he as several likes such as being creative and building things with Legos and playing with action figures. Jesus has a particular love and interest for dinosaurs and visiting zoos to observe all of the wildlife exhibits. He enjoys participating in outings to the park or restaurants and any family gatherings. At home, Jesus likes to listen to music and will dance to all the songs he loves. Jesus' favorite foods are tacos and pizza. He enjoys the outdoors and likes to go on long bike rides at the park. Jesus' favorite subjects are math and reading, but above all, he loves physical education.

Jesus will benefit from a family who is committed in caring for him. He is seeking a forever family who is bilingual, as his first language is Spanish. Jesus likes being adventurous and outdoors, so a family who is always on the move will be perfect fit him. Jesus is open to having other siblings in the home or being an only child. His parents will support and encourage his goals and dreams, and be there for his achievements. His love of animals is evident as his current foster home has a pet dog he gets to play with, and has asked if his future forever family would let him to have a pet of his own one day.

If you think you can be Jesus’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meeting for the Rio Grande Valley are posted.

