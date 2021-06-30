First Women of Noble Character Gathering in Park to honor entrepreneurial women

PREMONT – Fifty women from South Texas will be honored Saturday, July 3 at the first Women of Noble Character Gathering in the Park celebration. The celebration will be held at the Premont Community park and will celebrate entrepreneurial women of South Texas at 9 a.m.

Thirty women will feature their business and their talents at the event. The businesses will be set up throughout the park and have products, from homemade chili, arts and crafts, clothing lines, jewelry and food, to sale.

“We just can't believe how much talent we have locally,” Perez said. “Now a days, women are very active and play an active role in bringing home the bacon. They also have plenty of other roles that they must juggle along with their businesses.”

Women of Nobel Character is a non-profit organization with four women on the board; Loena Perez, Francis Soliz, Maria P. Perez and Samantha Perea.

At 1 p.m., Jim Wells County Commissioner Wicho Gonzalez along with Jorge Gonzalez vice-president and treasurer for Duval County Emergency District #2 will present the women in attendance with recognition certificates.

Christen Munoz, Premont councilwoman, will be Mistress of Ceremony. She moved to Premont in 2004 with her husband and their four children. Munoz has been an active member of the community managing baseball and softball teams, and assisting with community events.

The Women of South Texas board thank the Premont Chamber of Commerce and the John G. and Maria Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation Inc. for their support.

The celebration ends at 5 p.m. as the community prepares for a Fourth of July parade.