Eight sworn into Sheriff's Department

Eight people were sworn into the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department on On Wednesday, June 30.

Four deputies, one jailer and three dispatchers were formally welcomed by Sheriff Daniel Bueno to the agency. Sheriff Bueno swore in Mateo Jasso, Zachary Villarreal, Robert Longoria, Tristan Buegeler, Mateo Karstedt, Jenna Webb, Jennifer Salinas, and Anyssa Martinez.

Webb, Martinez and Salinas are part of the department's Communications Division, Karstedt is the newest member to the sheriff's Jail Division and Deputies Jasso, Villarreal, Longoria and Buegeler joined the Patrol Division.