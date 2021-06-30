Alice Rotarians present Alice ISD student with scholarship

Alice High School Celeste Torres was presented with $250 scholarship during their weekly meeting on Wednesday, June 30 from Alice Rotary Club.

Torres' earned the scholarship when she competed in the Rotary District 5930's 4-Way Test competition earlier this year. She still will receive additional funds for winning the local level scholarship when she graduates.

During their meeting, Alice rotarians heard from Alice Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough.

Scarbrough informed rotarians about the improvements made to the district and those to come. He explained the increase pay for starting teachers which is currently at $50,000 per year. Scarborough expressed that the administration, staff, teachers main priority is our youth and their needs to exceed in life.