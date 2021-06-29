Coastal Bend College to Offer a Non-credit Certified Medical Administrative Assistant Program

submitted

BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College’s Department of Continuing Education has partnered with Ed2Go to provide a Certified Medical Administrative Assistant non-credit program completely online.

Administrative medical assistants are skilled multi-taskers who direct the flow of patients through an office. Effective patient flow allows the practice to operate efficiently, increase revenue, and provide a positive experience for the patient.

Their duties can include scheduling appointments, entering demographic and insurance information into practice software, managing patient check-in and check-out, answering phone calls, filing and retrieving paper records, maintaining electronic records, composing correspondence, performing daily financial practices, assigning medical codes and processing insurance claims.

Upon completion of this course you will be prepared for the Certified Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA) national certification exam offered by the National Healthcareer Association (NHA). This course includes a voucher which covers the fee of the exam.

Prerequisites: There are no prerequisites to take this course. However, in order to sit for national certification exams, candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent; therefore, it is recommended you have this before enrolling for this course.

The program cost is $1495 and includes the following textbooks:

Administrative Medical Assisting

If you have any questions or would like to register for the certified medical administrative assistant program at Coastal Bend College, please email ce@coastalbend.edu or call 361-354-2768.