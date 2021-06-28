San Diego ISD school board named School Board of the Year

SAN DIEGO - The seven San Diego community members who make up the San Diego Independent School District school board were recognized for their contributions to the district. The school board was recently named the Region 2 School Board of the Year by the Regional Education Service Center (ESC).

"This is a first for the school district," said Superintendent Rodrigo Pena. "It's a great thing. It's a great accomplishment. I notified the board right away. We have a really good board and have accomplished a lot of things by working together. I was very excited."

School board members include Librada "Libby" Vela, Belinda "Bel" Vera, Carlos Espinosa, Roberto Briones, Lucy Maldonado, Manuel Molina and Anthony Vela.

Each year, eligible Texas school superintendents like Pena nominate their school boards by submitting information that meets the award criteria and guidelines to the ESC School Board Awards coordinator.

"I feel like somebody out there recognized that we are doing a good job and looking out for our students," Librada Vela said. "I was very humbled. I was very proud that we got this honor. I'm proud of our district."

She is a native of San Diego who graduated from the district and has been a board member for 25 years. She's currently the school board president. When she heard about the recognition she acknowledged the board members work immediately.

"We've been working very hard for a long time now. I knew that we needed to make changes to keep up with everyone and we needed to have higher expectations of our students and staff," she said. "It had to be a team effort. Everybody in the district, students and employees at all levels. Being a board member is not easy and you have to make some tough decisions."

There will be a news conference at the district by the ESC at a later date.