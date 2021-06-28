Bridging Families

submitted

A pair of fabulous sisters, Keyla and Cristina, are in need of your help. These pre-teen siblings are seeking their forever families together.

Keyla is the oldest of the pair at 12 years of age, and does very well in school, as she is typically an A and B student.

Keyla has quite the creative side, and loves working on arts and crafts. She recently learned to embroider, with one of her first projects being an embroidered pillow. She likes to draw and play Nintendo Switch during her free time. Her current endeavor is creating her own anime character.

Keyla loves her little sister, 11-year-old Cristina. They enjoy joking around. Keyla is a guide and role model to Cristina.

Cristina always has a bright smile. Cristina is very active and this translates into her hobbies. Cristina loves animals and enjoys playing outside with her puppy “Lily”, as she is very nurturing and responsible with her puppy.

You can always find Cristina doing something as she likes being productive, as she loves telling jokes and making people laugh. She also enjoys playing video games and reading. Cristina’s favorite video game is Mario Kart.

Together this pair of sisters is seeking to be adopted by a mother and father who will love and guide them, as they grow up to reach their full potential in life.

If you think you can be Keyla and Cristina’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements