Benavides native graduates from Baylor University

Ari Adrian Montemayor of Benavides recently graduated from the College of Arts and Sciences at Baylor University.

Montemayor received his Bachelor of Arts in Medical Humanities in May 2020.

Baylor University recently celebrated more than 7,500 graduates of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 during six in-person commencement ceremonies at McLane Stadium on the banks of the Brazos River.

President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., presided over the outdoor ceremonies that honored nearly 2,800 spring 2021 Baylor graduates, as well as more than 4,700 May, August and December 2020 graduates, whose ceremonies were canceled or held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The commencement ceremonies also were the first held outdoors at Baylor since May 27, 1955, when graduation was held in what was then called Baylor Stadium (later renamed Floyd Casey Stadium).

