Coastal Bend College to Offer Non-Credit Veterinary Assistant Program

Coastal Bend College’s Department of Continuing Education has partnered with Ed2Go to provide a veterinary assistant non-credit program completely online.

Veterinary assistants take charge of making sure office visits and procedures go smoothly for animals under veterinary care. The 100 percent online course will train you to become a veterinary assistant, so you can turn your love of animals into a rewarding career.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average salary of a veterinary assistant is currently just over $26,000 per year. Jobs are expected to increase by 19 percent through 2026, which is considered much faster than average positions. There should be plenty of job opportunities for veterinary assistants regardless of location.

The number one job of a veterinary assistant is to support the veterinarian as well as veterinarian technicians with basic tasks. Veterinary assistants typically feed, weigh, bath and take the temperature of animals. Veterinary assistants may also help give medication, clean cages, and help restrain animals during treatment or other medical procedures as needed. Some veterinary assistants perform clerical work such as scheduling appointments and speaking with customers. As a vet assistant, you may handle many of the logistical and operating duties, such as check-in, billing and after visit care.

Veterinary assistants are typically trained through a certificate program to help with basic duties. Veterinary technicians, on the other hand, have a formal education and work as the nurse of a veterinarian. Veterinary technicians need two-year associate degrees accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). If you pursue additional education and licensing, a veterinary assistant can become a veterinary technician. Working as a vet assistant is a great first step to understanding the industry, different specialties and advanced duties required to work as a vet technician.

The program cost is $1995 and includes the following textbook:

Tasks for the Veterinary Assistant, by Paula Pattengale

If you have any questions or would like to register for the veterinary assistant program at Coastal Bend College, please email ce@coastalbend.edu or call 361-354-2768.