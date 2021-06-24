Texas Mutual Awards Eighth $100K Grant to Del Mar College for Continued Safety Training

submitted

DMC one of 11 colleges statewide receiving Texas Mutual safety education grants

CORPUS CHRISTI — Texas Mutual Insurance Company has awarded another $100,000 grant to Del Mar College (DMC) to fund its Safety Institute and other training initiatives focused on workforce development and safety. These programs provide workplace safety courses for community employers, workers and the general public. Courses are offered through two Del Mar College divisions, including the Continuing Education and Off-Campus Programs Division and the Workforce Programs & Corporate Services Division.

This is the eighth consecutive year that Texas Mutual, the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, has given a $100,000 grant to support the DMC Safety Institute and other initiatives.

“Del Mar College is very grateful for the continued support and relationship we have with our friends at Texas Mutual,” said Dan Korus, dean of the DMC Workforce Programs & Corporate Services Division. “Because of the company’s generosity, the College has been able to train hundreds of students in safety-related courses even during the pandemic.”

Texas Mutual has awarded $9.9 million in safety education grants since 1999, and more than 35,000 students have attended free safety institutes offered at various colleges. The safety education grants are one more way Texas Mutual is delivering on its commitment to build a stronger, safer Texas.

Initially, DMC began the “Bus Safety First” program through its Transportation Training Services program with the first Texas Mutual grant eight years ago. The College then expanded safety training to cover workplace safety with the Safety Institute, which serves as the umbrella for various safety courses with some available to the general public for free.

The College has since grown its course offering to include food handling/food service management certification, a 40-hour hazardous waste operations and emergency response (HAZWOPER) course, OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) 10 and OSHA 30 construction courses, CDL (Commercial Drivers License) safety training, the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) core curriculum, the College’s relatively new maritime basic safety course and heavy equipment operator safety training that included forklift, excavator, backhoe and crane training.

“Our commitment to Texas community colleges for more than two decades has allowed tens of thousands of workers to get the education they need to work safely,” said Eric Bourquin, vice president of safety services at Texas Mutual. “Continuing to support these colleges so their communities have access to safety programs is something we’re proud to do as part of our mission to create a stronger, safer Texas.”

To learn more about Del Mar College’s safety training offerings, please visit delmar.edu/continuing-education/index.html.