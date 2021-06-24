Alice Rotary Club holds installation of officers ceremony

The Alice Rotary Club installed new officers for the 2021-2022 Rotary year on Wednesday night.

Past Rotary District Governor Ellison Crider installed the officers including President David Silva, President-Elect Pete Crisp, Club Secretary Sandra Bowen, Club Treasurers, Club Director Tessa Carrillo, Board of Directors Ted Bearden, Sandra Bowen, Dee Dee Arismendez, Miguel Casarez, and Ofelia Hunter. Also installed was Past Club President Bruce Hoffman.

Awards and recognitions were given out to Nena Pitts, Bruce Hoffman, Gail Hoffman, Dee Dee Arismendez and Post Rotary District Governor Ellison Crider.

Alice President David Silva concluded and thanked everyone for their continued support and the involvement with Rotary and their commitment to service communities around the world.