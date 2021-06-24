Alice Multi-Use Complex Managed by YMCA: Here's the latest update

Summer is here and many are wondering what is going at the Alice Multi-Use Complex Managed by YMCA , here's the latest information.

After months of searching for the right candidate to fill the Aquatics Director position, Felicia Horn started her day on the job on Monday, June 21. Unfortunately, planning is still at the forefront, and there is not a scheduled date to open the park at this time.

"We are currently in the process of hiring locally," Horn said. "The YMCA is a non-profit organization that relies heavily on community and business donations. The plan is to open the indoor pool first and the outside park second. I encourage Zumba aquatic instructors, lifeguards and custodians to apply. I know the community is eager for the facility to open and we are currently working long hours to create a family-friendly environment for the community to enjoy."

On Saturday, June 26 the natatorium will host a swim meet from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. The meet is open to the public at $4 for adults and $3 for children. A concession stand will be open and all contributions will go to efforts on re-opening the facility.

Information:

Follow the Alice Multi-Use Complex Managed by YMCA Facebook page for scheduled events, local employee recruitment and summer opening updates.

Donations can be given on-site at 723 FM 1554, Alice, TX 78332 (Cash or Check).

Contact: (361) 668-7278 or email aquatics@ymca-cc.org.