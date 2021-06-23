Grand opening celebration for BT Church

A new start for BT Church and its members. The church recently established roots in Alice with a permanent home on 77 North Adams at the Old Presbyterian Church.

On Sunday, June 20, BT Church celebrated Father's Day and their grand opening.

Pastor Mathew "Mat" Moreno invites everyone to their church on Sunday morning. For more information on the church visit them on Facebook.

