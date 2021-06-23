Applications Being Accepted for 2021 Bird City Texas Program

submitted

Initiative strives to create more resilient communities for people and birds

AUSTIN – Audubon Texas and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), partners in the Bird City Texas program (BCT), are excited to announce the launch of the 2021 BCT application process. BCT was launched in 2019 as a way to recognize the work communities are doing in the name of conservation. Now in its third year, the program has seven certified communities, overseeing care and action on more than 75,000 acres of city-owned parklands. BCT certified communities are taking tremendous steps forward for birds, wildlife and future generations.

“Birds hold a special place in our hearts” says Yvette Steward, BCT Program Coordinator for Audubon Texas. “They’re visually stunning and enchant us with their songs and behaviors. “Regardless of age, race, and social status, appreciation of birds is universal. This is why the Bird City Texas partners focused conservation efforts on this incredible, diverse group of animals. They truly foster engagement and connection.”

BCT partners are eager for more communities to get involved, step up their conservation action, and receive recognition for their impactful activities. More information and resources can be found on the Bird City Texas website. Communities interested in applying for Bird City Texas recognition can learn more on the “How to Apply” page of the Bird City Texas website.

Certification is based on work in three categories: education and engagement, habitat management and improvement, and removing threats to birds. Visit the Bird City Texas FAQ page to learn how the program benefits communities. Those interested can also learn more by watching a video about Bird City Texas on the TPWD YouTube Channel.