De-escalation training for law enforcement

At a time when the country is seeing a rise in police at odds with the public, law enforcement continue to train on how to correctly approach potential suspects.

On Thursday, June 17, Jason Childers, investigator with the Jim Wells County District Attorney's Office conducted a class at the Coastal Bend College in Alice for local law enforcement on de-escalation techniques.

The purpose of the class is to teach officers on certain incidents they may face in the line of duty. Lessons that are designed to help officers control their emotions and maintain composure, Childers said.

Officers learned alternate techniques to calm suspects down without using physical force especially for individuals who suffer from mental health issues.