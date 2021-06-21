Ramos family gets keys to their new home thanks to local non-profit organization

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

The newest home built by the Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity was turned over to the new homeowners on Thursday, June 17.

Justine Garcia Ramos, Robert Ramos and their two children were given the keys to their three bedroom, two bath home on Farm-to-Market 1154. 

The turnover was just in time for Robert to celebrate Father's Day.

""It's really been a joy. Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based ministry where we share God's love," said Dale Wilson, President of the JWC Habitat for Humanity. "We're excited to be a part of it. It couldn't happen without tons of volunteers who do this out of love."

JWC Habitat for Humanity President Dale Wilson presented Justine Garcia Ramos, Robert Ramos and their children, Robert L. Ramos and Karaline Davila with the keys to their new home.

This is the 19th home for the local non-profit organization. 

Sandra Bowen, on behalf of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Alice, presented Karaline Davila and Robert L. Ramos with handmade blankets.

"Thank you all for everything. It's a blessing.," Robert Ramos said. "Thank you for everything you do. We're excited for the future."

Karaline Davila and Robert L. Ramos were presented with handmade blankets on behalf of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Alice. 

Robert Ramos smiles with excitement as his children, Karaline Davila and Robert L. Ramos, wrap themselves in their new handmade blankets in their new home.

The Ramos family was part of the built as they contributed 300 volunteer hours to the labor of their home. 

The Ramos family are officially homeowners. Pictured (LtoR): JWC HFH Board Member Ted Bearden, JWC HFH President Dale Wilson, Homeowners Karaline Davila and her parents Robert Ramos and Justine Garcia Ramos, JWC Board Members Sandra Bowen and Mike Bishop.

The houses are sold at no profit and no interest to families who may not otherwise afford a home.

Habitat for Humanity works in local communities across all 50 states in the United States and in approximately 70 counties with one goal - to provide people with a decent place to live and call home.

The Habitat for Humanity crew is made solely of volunteers, both local and non-local. Most of the crew members are retired and dedicate all their time to building the home they are signed up for. The Christian housing ministry is possible because of the volunteers and private donations.