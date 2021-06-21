Ramos family gets keys to their new home thanks to local non-profit organization

The newest home built by the Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity was turned over to the new homeowners on Thursday, June 17.

Justine Garcia Ramos, Robert Ramos and their two children were given the keys to their three bedroom, two bath home on Farm-to-Market 1154.

The turnover was just in time for Robert to celebrate Father's Day.

""It's really been a joy. Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based ministry where we share God's love," said Dale Wilson, President of the JWC Habitat for Humanity. "We're excited to be a part of it. It couldn't happen without tons of volunteers who do this out of love."

This is the 19th home for the local non-profit organization.

"Thank you all for everything. It's a blessing.," Robert Ramos said. "Thank you for everything you do. We're excited for the future."

Karaline Davila and Robert L. Ramos were presented with handmade blankets on behalf of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Alice.

The Ramos family was part of the built as they contributed 300 volunteer hours to the labor of their home.

The houses are sold at no profit and no interest to families who may not otherwise afford a home.

Habitat for Humanity works in local communities across all 50 states in the United States and in approximately 70 counties with one goal - to provide people with a decent place to live and call home.

The Habitat for Humanity crew is made solely of volunteers, both local and non-local. Most of the crew members are retired and dedicate all their time to building the home they are signed up for. The Christian housing ministry is possible because of the volunteers and private donations.