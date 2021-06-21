Bridging Families

Octavain is an energetic and fun-loving 12-year-old who is in search of a loving family to build memories with. He is one of thousands of children in need of a family they can call their own.

Octavain has a smile that will warm your heart. He has a sweet personality and he loves to laughter and have fun with others.

He is athletic and loves to play sports, swim, and join in outdoor activities like basketball and football. He has a great imagination and is very creative. Octavain loves building with Legos and playing with toy dinosaurs and action figures.

Academically, Octavain does well in school and is proud of his accomplishments. And when around others, his thoughtful and compassionate personality towards others around him shines through. Octavain is also very good when it comes to caring for pets.

Octavain is seeking to be adopted by a mother and father who will work with him through his transition to his forever family, where he can share his love with a family, where he can be the youngest child.

“My name is Octavain and you should know that I am a fun boy who loves playing sports, swimming and especially being outdoors. I love building things and also taking things apart to make them new again. I would enjoy spending time together as a family," Octavain said.

