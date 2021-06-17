JWC jail passes another surprise inspection

submitted

On Wednesday, June 16, an inspector with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards came to the Jim Wells County jail for a surprise inspection. Each year, jails across Texas are inspected for everything from documentation of logs, classifications, grievances, cleanliness, medical, life safety and other numerous items.

Jail administrator Lt. Dorothy Saenz met with Inspector Jennifer Shumate throughout the day providing all these logs and critical items and it is our pleasure to report that the JWC jail passed their annual inspection.

Sheriff Bueno spoke to the inspector and congratulated Lt. Dorothy Saenz and her staff for a job well done. Sheriff Bueno stated he was especially satisfied considering all the obstacles the county and county jail faced during a pandemic year and making every effort to keep jailers and inmates safe from the virus.