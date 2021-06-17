Alice Municipal Court sets docket call

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Monday, June 21 starting at 9 a.m. Court will be held in person.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Alice Municipal Court

Docket call at 9 a.m.

  • Brandy Adams for failure to control speed.
  • Amanda Marie Alaniz for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Crystal Marie Botello for no driver's license.
  • Monica Bueno for no driver's license.
  • Rebecca Bueno for running a stop sign.
  • Luciano Buentello for no driver's license (third offense), failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration, violate promise to appear, no driver's license and failure to signal lane change.
  • Abby Daillen Cabrera for no driver's license.
  • Alexa Ariel Gonzalez, for speeding in a school zone.
  • Arturo Ruiz for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Rito Raul Silva for expired registration.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

  • Mark Buenello for driving while license invalid, expired registration and driving on left side of road.
  • Jessica Louise Canales for driving while license invalid.
  • Adam N. Castro for failure to control speed.
  • Gabriel Chapa for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Homero Chapa Jr. for unsafe speed, driving while license invalid and leaving scene of accident.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

  • Rony L. Chavarria for DOC fighting with another.
  • Anthony Daniel Coburn for possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of tobacco.
  • Jacqueline Marsha Cuellar for failure to control speed and following too closely.
  • Sean Darrel Davis for public intoxication.
  • Fernando Gonzalez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Howard Denard Harris for public intoxication.
  • Melissa Joanne Hernandez for speeding, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Cynthia Lopez Hinojosa for running a stop sign.
  • Faustina Hinojosa for no seat belt - driver, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

  • Jon David Escoto for speeding.
  • Nickole Marie Estrada for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.
  • Alvino Joel Flores for speeding in a school zone, violate promise to appear, open container, failure to appear and driving while license invalid.
  • Channing Eloy Galbraith for criminal mischief.
  • Clayton Garcia for public intoxication, no seat belt - driver, open container, two counts of violate promise to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility, changed lane when unsafe and no driver's license.
  • Ivan Alviar Marquez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid, expired registration and violate promise to appear. 
  • Rogelio Nava Jr. for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

  • Arturo Fuentes Jr. for failure to control speed.
  • Rachel Marie Garcia for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Vidal Garcia Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to yield the right of way to vehicle in intersection and violate promise to appear.
  • Xenia Garcia for running a stop sign.
  • Selina Martinez Godines for improper turn.
  • Victoria Infante Gomez for expired operator's license.
  • Danielle Rae Gonzalez for turning when unsafe.
  • Ivan Gabriel Gonzalez for expired registration.
  • Roy Lee Guerrero for assault.
  • Aaron Michael Rodriguez for no license plate light.
  • Samantha T. Wilkins for failure to maintain financial responsibility and defective tail lamps.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

  • Adrian Saul Benavides for DOC fighting with another and failure to appear.
  • Victoria Ann Gonzales for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Juan Dionicio Gonzalez for public intoxication.
  • Maricela Gonzalez for expired registration, display fictious license plate and possession of drug paraphernali.
  • Steven Gonzalez for no driver's license.
  • Cassidy Margaret Heiss for speeding in a school zone and driving while license inavlid.
  • Mel Miguel Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsiblity,expired operator's license and unsafe spped.
  • Demetrio Hinojosa for running a stop sign.
  • Julio Naranjo for fictitious license plate and no driver's license. 

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

  • Tyler Rene Alegria for two counts of public intoxication.
  • Marissa Claudia Huth for failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid, violate promise to appear and no driver's license.
  • Antonio Jimenez for failure to control speed.
  • Manuel Jimenez for driving while license invalid and failure to control speed.
  • Frank Darl Kubala for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Mario Alberto Lopez for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
  • Patricia Ann Lopez for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and no driver's license.
  • Criselda Renee Lozano for expired operator's license.
  • Brandon Saenz for theft.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

  • Rosendo Alvarez for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
  • Desiree Marie Luera for theft.
  • Alex Alcides Martinez for open container.
  • Stella Vela Mendez for failed to yield at yield intersection.
  • Rebecca Otero-Arroyo for speeding and no driver's license.
  • Esmeralda Elizabeth Paredes for speeding, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Ramiro Ramirez for public intoxication.
  • Osvaldo Saavedra for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Jessica Ann Trevino for no driver's license and public intoxication.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

  • Antonio Anguiano III for theft.
  • Brian Helmer for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.
  • Aiden Michael Pawlik for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Michael Anthony Perez for speeding in a school zone.
  • Adan Perez for no driver's license, fictitious license plate and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Teresa Salinas for theft.
  • Melissa Villarreal for speeding.

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

  • Christina Ann Garza for running a stop sign.
  • Jennifer Marie Gonzalez for public intoxication.
  • Sara Marie Gonzalez for no driver's license.
  • Edward Martin Perez Jr. for failure to control speed.
  • Francisco Alejandro Sanchez for public intoxication and running a stop sign.
  • Maricela Serrano Sapien for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

  • Joshua Martin Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Jose Aron Nino for improper turn.
  • Oscar Ortiz for fictitious license plate/registration sticker.
  • Roslyn Monique Porras for running a stop sign, no seat belt - driver, unrestrained child under 8 years of age of 4 feet 9 inches tall, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear. 
  • Gabriel Ramirez for running a red light.
  • Delicia Rubio for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall. 
  • Graciela Ruiz for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Ramiro Salaiz for speeding, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Otilla Salinas for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 4:15 p.m.

  • Michelle Buentello for running a red light.
  • Roberto Soliz Jr. for no driver's license, failure to control speed and violate promise to appear.
  • David Trevino for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Ulysses Vasquez for public intoxication and failure to identify.
  • Irene Lizeth Vela for speeding in a school zone.
  • JoAnn Vela for driving while license invalid and display fictitious license plate.
  • Mary Ann Villarreal for theft.
  • Dana Roseann Woods for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Ramiro Zamora for expired registration.
  • Martin Zuniga for theft.