Alice Municipal Court sets docket call

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Monday, June 21 starting at 9 a.m. Court will be held in person.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

Brandy Adams for failure to control speed.

Amanda Marie Alaniz for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crystal Marie Botello for no driver's license.

Monica Bueno for no driver's license.

Rebecca Bueno for running a stop sign.

Luciano Buentello for no driver's license (third offense), failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration, violate promise to appear, no driver's license and failure to signal lane change.

Abby Daillen Cabrera for no driver's license.

Alexa Ariel Gonzalez, for speeding in a school zone.

Arturo Ruiz for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Rito Raul Silva for expired registration.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

Mark Buenello for driving while license invalid, expired registration and driving on left side of road.

Jessica Louise Canales for driving while license invalid.

Adam N. Castro for failure to control speed.

Gabriel Chapa for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Homero Chapa Jr. for unsafe speed, driving while license invalid and leaving scene of accident.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

Rony L. Chavarria for DOC fighting with another.

Anthony Daniel Coburn for possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of tobacco.

Jacqueline Marsha Cuellar for failure to control speed and following too closely.

Sean Darrel Davis for public intoxication.

Fernando Gonzalez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Howard Denard Harris for public intoxication.

Melissa Joanne Hernandez for speeding, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Cynthia Lopez Hinojosa for running a stop sign.

Faustina Hinojosa for no seat belt - driver, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

Jon David Escoto for speeding.

Nickole Marie Estrada for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.

Alvino Joel Flores for speeding in a school zone, violate promise to appear, open container, failure to appear and driving while license invalid.

Channing Eloy Galbraith for criminal mischief.

Clayton Garcia for public intoxication, no seat belt - driver, open container, two counts of violate promise to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility, changed lane when unsafe and no driver's license.

Ivan Alviar Marquez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid, expired registration and violate promise to appear.

Rogelio Nava Jr. for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

Arturo Fuentes Jr. for failure to control speed.

Rachel Marie Garcia for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Vidal Garcia Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to yield the right of way to vehicle in intersection and violate promise to appear.

Xenia Garcia for running a stop sign.

Selina Martinez Godines for improper turn.

Victoria Infante Gomez for expired operator's license.

Danielle Rae Gonzalez for turning when unsafe.

Ivan Gabriel Gonzalez for expired registration.

Roy Lee Guerrero for assault.

Aaron Michael Rodriguez for no license plate light.

Samantha T. Wilkins for failure to maintain financial responsibility and defective tail lamps.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

Adrian Saul Benavides for DOC fighting with another and failure to appear.

Victoria Ann Gonzales for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Juan Dionicio Gonzalez for public intoxication.

Maricela Gonzalez for expired registration, display fictious license plate and possession of drug paraphernali.

Steven Gonzalez for no driver's license.

Cassidy Margaret Heiss for speeding in a school zone and driving while license inavlid.

Mel Miguel Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsiblity,expired operator's license and unsafe spped.

Demetrio Hinojosa for running a stop sign.

Julio Naranjo for fictitious license plate and no driver's license.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

Tyler Rene Alegria for two counts of public intoxication.

Marissa Claudia Huth for failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid, violate promise to appear and no driver's license.

Antonio Jimenez for failure to control speed.

Manuel Jimenez for driving while license invalid and failure to control speed.

Frank Darl Kubala for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mario Alberto Lopez for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

Patricia Ann Lopez for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and no driver's license.

Criselda Renee Lozano for expired operator's license.

Brandon Saenz for theft.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

Rosendo Alvarez for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.

Desiree Marie Luera for theft.

Alex Alcides Martinez for open container.

Stella Vela Mendez for failed to yield at yield intersection.

Rebecca Otero-Arroyo for speeding and no driver's license.

Esmeralda Elizabeth Paredes for speeding, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Ramiro Ramirez for public intoxication.

Osvaldo Saavedra for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jessica Ann Trevino for no driver's license and public intoxication.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

Antonio Anguiano III for theft.

Brian Helmer for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.

Aiden Michael Pawlik for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Anthony Perez for speeding in a school zone.

Adan Perez for no driver's license, fictitious license plate and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Teresa Salinas for theft.

Melissa Villarreal for speeding.

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

Christina Ann Garza for running a stop sign.

Jennifer Marie Gonzalez for public intoxication.

Sara Marie Gonzalez for no driver's license.

Edward Martin Perez Jr. for failure to control speed.

Francisco Alejandro Sanchez for public intoxication and running a stop sign.

Maricela Serrano Sapien for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

Joshua Martin Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jose Aron Nino for improper turn.

Oscar Ortiz for fictitious license plate/registration sticker.

Roslyn Monique Porras for running a stop sign, no seat belt - driver, unrestrained child under 8 years of age of 4 feet 9 inches tall, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.

Gabriel Ramirez for running a red light.

Delicia Rubio for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Graciela Ruiz for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ramiro Salaiz for speeding, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Otilla Salinas for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 4:15 p.m.