Alice Municipal Court sets docket call
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Monday, June 21 starting at 9 a.m. Court will be held in person.
To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.
Docket call at 9 a.m.
- Brandy Adams for failure to control speed.
- Amanda Marie Alaniz for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Crystal Marie Botello for no driver's license.
- Monica Bueno for no driver's license.
- Rebecca Bueno for running a stop sign.
- Luciano Buentello for no driver's license (third offense), failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration, violate promise to appear, no driver's license and failure to signal lane change.
- Abby Daillen Cabrera for no driver's license.
- Alexa Ariel Gonzalez, for speeding in a school zone.
- Arturo Ruiz for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Rito Raul Silva for expired registration.
Docket call at 9:30 a.m.
- Mark Buenello for driving while license invalid, expired registration and driving on left side of road.
- Jessica Louise Canales for driving while license invalid.
- Adam N. Castro for failure to control speed.
- Gabriel Chapa for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Homero Chapa Jr. for unsafe speed, driving while license invalid and leaving scene of accident.
Docket call at 10 a.m.
- Rony L. Chavarria for DOC fighting with another.
- Anthony Daniel Coburn for possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of tobacco.
- Jacqueline Marsha Cuellar for failure to control speed and following too closely.
- Sean Darrel Davis for public intoxication.
- Fernando Gonzalez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Howard Denard Harris for public intoxication.
- Melissa Joanne Hernandez for speeding, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Cynthia Lopez Hinojosa for running a stop sign.
- Faustina Hinojosa for no seat belt - driver, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid
Docket call at 10:30 a.m.
- Jon David Escoto for speeding.
- Nickole Marie Estrada for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.
- Alvino Joel Flores for speeding in a school zone, violate promise to appear, open container, failure to appear and driving while license invalid.
- Channing Eloy Galbraith for criminal mischief.
- Clayton Garcia for public intoxication, no seat belt - driver, open container, two counts of violate promise to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility, changed lane when unsafe and no driver's license.
- Ivan Alviar Marquez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid, expired registration and violate promise to appear.
- Rogelio Nava Jr. for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Docket call at 11 a.m.
- Arturo Fuentes Jr. for failure to control speed.
- Rachel Marie Garcia for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Vidal Garcia Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to yield the right of way to vehicle in intersection and violate promise to appear.
- Xenia Garcia for running a stop sign.
- Selina Martinez Godines for improper turn.
- Victoria Infante Gomez for expired operator's license.
- Danielle Rae Gonzalez for turning when unsafe.
- Ivan Gabriel Gonzalez for expired registration.
- Roy Lee Guerrero for assault.
- Aaron Michael Rodriguez for no license plate light.
- Samantha T. Wilkins for failure to maintain financial responsibility and defective tail lamps.
Docket call at 11:30 a.m.
- Adrian Saul Benavides for DOC fighting with another and failure to appear.
- Victoria Ann Gonzales for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Juan Dionicio Gonzalez for public intoxication.
- Maricela Gonzalez for expired registration, display fictious license plate and possession of drug paraphernali.
- Steven Gonzalez for no driver's license.
- Cassidy Margaret Heiss for speeding in a school zone and driving while license inavlid.
- Mel Miguel Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsiblity,expired operator's license and unsafe spped.
- Demetrio Hinojosa for running a stop sign.
- Julio Naranjo for fictitious license plate and no driver's license.
Docket call at 1:15 p.m.
- Tyler Rene Alegria for two counts of public intoxication.
- Marissa Claudia Huth for failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid, violate promise to appear and no driver's license.
- Antonio Jimenez for failure to control speed.
- Manuel Jimenez for driving while license invalid and failure to control speed.
- Frank Darl Kubala for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Mario Alberto Lopez for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
- Patricia Ann Lopez for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and no driver's license.
- Criselda Renee Lozano for expired operator's license.
- Brandon Saenz for theft.
Docket call at 1:45 p.m.
- Rosendo Alvarez for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
- Desiree Marie Luera for theft.
- Alex Alcides Martinez for open container.
- Stella Vela Mendez for failed to yield at yield intersection.
- Rebecca Otero-Arroyo for speeding and no driver's license.
- Esmeralda Elizabeth Paredes for speeding, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Ramiro Ramirez for public intoxication.
- Osvaldo Saavedra for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Jessica Ann Trevino for no driver's license and public intoxication.
Docket call at 2:15 p.m.
- Antonio Anguiano III for theft.
- Brian Helmer for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.
- Aiden Michael Pawlik for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Michael Anthony Perez for speeding in a school zone.
- Adan Perez for no driver's license, fictitious license plate and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Teresa Salinas for theft.
- Melissa Villarreal for speeding.
Docket call at 2:45 p.m.
- Christina Ann Garza for running a stop sign.
- Jennifer Marie Gonzalez for public intoxication.
- Sara Marie Gonzalez for no driver's license.
- Edward Martin Perez Jr. for failure to control speed.
- Francisco Alejandro Sanchez for public intoxication and running a stop sign.
- Maricela Serrano Sapien for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
Docket call at 3:15 p.m.
- Joshua Martin Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Jose Aron Nino for improper turn.
- Oscar Ortiz for fictitious license plate/registration sticker.
- Roslyn Monique Porras for running a stop sign, no seat belt - driver, unrestrained child under 8 years of age of 4 feet 9 inches tall, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.
- Gabriel Ramirez for running a red light.
- Delicia Rubio for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.
- Graciela Ruiz for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ramiro Salaiz for speeding, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Otilla Salinas for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Docket call at 4:15 p.m.
- Michelle Buentello for running a red light.
- Roberto Soliz Jr. for no driver's license, failure to control speed and violate promise to appear.
- David Trevino for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ulysses Vasquez for public intoxication and failure to identify.
- Irene Lizeth Vela for speeding in a school zone.
- JoAnn Vela for driving while license invalid and display fictitious license plate.
- Mary Ann Villarreal for theft.
- Dana Roseann Woods for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ramiro Zamora for expired registration.
- Martin Zuniga for theft.