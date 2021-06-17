Alice es Buena Gente - Lisa Lozano

Alice es Buena Gente is a special feature for the month of June to take a step back after a challenging year and honor the everyday people that do big gestures with humble intentions.

For 10 years, Lisa Lozano has worked as the nursing director for the Alice Independent School District (AISD). When the pandemic hit South Texas Lozano's role as nursing director for the school district was met with a variety of challenges, adaptations, innovation and stress.

"My wife always does for others and asks nothing in return," said David Lozano, Lisa's husband. "She works endless hours with the best nurses in town and genuinely loves the kids at the school. I could not be more proud of her and her team."

"Lisa is on the COVID Task Force and is the go-to person on the response team when a student has been affected by the virus, she communicates to parents, staff and is the district's contact tracer," superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough said. "She is a leader on the school health advisory council and has steer headed the student drive-thru vaccination events for students."

"Lisa Lozano is Muy Buena Gente," Scarbrough added.