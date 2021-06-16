VFW Auxiliary 8621 awarded National Honors

submitted

On Thursday, June 10, members of VFW Auxiliary 8621 were honored and recognized with two national awards for 2020-2021.

It was history in the making. This was the first time these national awards were bestowed on the Alice chapter. The two awards were legislative award for training members on the legislative process, and the historian and media relations award for submitting an auxiliary historian and media relations report.

VFW Auxiliary 8621 would like to thank Committee Chair Amanda Sue Friedeck as well as all members for their dedication in earning both of these VFW Auxiliary accolades.